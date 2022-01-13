Over the past year, from September 2020 to September 2021, the number of workers aged 20-29 in Russia has decreased by almost half a million people (minus 460.5 thousand). This is stated in the study of the audit and consulting network FinExpertiza, for which refers RBC.

The total number of employees in the country during the same period increased by 1.84 million to 72.3 million. Apart from the loss of young people, only workers in the age group over 70 have declined. However, the fall is not great there – 24 thousand people.

The trend has been observed since the early 2010s, when citizens born during the demographic boom of the 1980s began to move into a different age category. Since there was a demographic hole in the 1990s, a drop in the number of young workers was inevitable.

In total, in September 2021, there were 6 million fewer workers under 30 in Russia than in August 2010. Over the past two years, their number has decreased by 1.4 million.