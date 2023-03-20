Home page politics

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to fear a counter-offensive by Ukraine in Bakhmut. Meanwhile, his soldiers are issuing new threats.

Bachmut – Even Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is losing faith in Russia. “We’re losing the initiative,” he reportedly said, according to military analysts. According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukraine may even be preparing a counter-offensive.

“Prigozhin’s account of imminent Ukrainian counter-offensives also implies that he believes that instead of continuing stalled or unsuccessful offensives in the Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka or Wuhledar Oblasts, Russian forces will soon lose the initiative to Ukraine and be put on the defensive,” is it[called

Archive photo from 2010: Vladimir Putin (left) with Yevgeny Prigozhin in Saint Petersburg © Alexey Druzhinin/AFP

Wagner boss Prigozhin warns of counter-offensive by Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin loudly warned Russia Newsweek therefore before a counter-offensive. You should prepare ammunition and equipment. According to the report, Ukraine should be powerful enough to stand up to the Wagner Group in the fight for Bachmut. Accordingly, Ukraine stationed at least 19,000 men there. It is therefore difficult for Wagner to make any progress in the city.

According to British intelligence, Russian soldiers fighting for control of Bakhmut have experienced their “lowest rates” of offensive action as troop levels in the city have been “depleted”. The British Ministry of Defense noted on Saturday March 18 that Russia is conducting fewer and fewer counter-offensives.

Russia could cut ties with Prigozhin

According to the ISW, the Russian regional authorities could cut their ties with Prigozhin. The Wagner boss claimed that the authorities in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar did not comply with the agreement to bury the deceased members of the Wagner group in the city.

The ISW report goes on to say: “Prigozhin also published a telephone conversation in which an official of Goryachi Klyuch told a Wagner representative that the governor of the Karasnodar region, Veniamin Ivanovich Kondratiev, had revoked his authority to work with Wagner”.

Prigozhin’s Wagner soldiers threaten local Russian administration

Also, “Wagner soldiers also released a threatening video appeal to the local government, claiming that if they didn’t respond to the appeals, they would ‘handle the problem’ with the government,” the report said. The Kremlin has not yet commented on the incident. (mse)