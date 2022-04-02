Propaganda has always been one more tool to break the morale of the opponent, but now it has gained even more importance. The Internet has changed the rules and, to a certain extent, has also perverted them by adding what has been called ‘disinformation’. A kind of modern lie with which, also in the invasion of Ukraine, both sides play. But one of them is losing the battle to convince with his story: Russia.

Western intelligence services agree that the Kremlin does not handle its messages with the expected mastery. It’s hard to do when you’re playing the role of invader. Moscow tries to convince its citizens that there is no fighting, no casualties and that the ‘special operation’ is legitimate. “Disinformation tries to eliminate the symbols so that it seems that the conflict does not exist”, explains Alexandre López-Borrull, professor of Information Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

For the expert there is no doubt that “Russia has lost the war in the information field.” But why? One of the main reasons is that the majority of world society supports Ukraine. The country governed by the mediatic Volodimir Zelenski has become the David who fights against Goliath. “At the beginning of a conflict, the most important thing is the battle for the story, that is, who is society with, who is blamed and who is victimized,” explains López-Borrull.

Alberto Quian, a collaborating professor at the Information Sciences Studies at Oberta, speaks along the same lines, pointing to another key: «The use that Zelensky makes of technologies and social and conventional communication channels in an ordinary way, as if he were just another citizen.

And of course, in a world so positioned in favor of Ukraine, the hoaxes and the work of the ‘boots’ (computer programs that simulate being human) and the ‘trolls’ in the digital world are failing. “Its effectiveness is being low because, for this misinformation to take effect, a polarization of society is necessary, which is what makes lies viral,” argues López-Borrull.

Another losing battle for Russia has to do with its president. Vladimir Putin had numerous ties with the European extreme right, but when the invasion began he became for them that uncomfortable friend whose greeting is withdrawn in public. Neither China has responded as expected.

Checking the data



The announcement of sanctions by the European Union against Sputnik and Russia Today, the Russian information agency and television channel, respectively, was another blow to Moscow. Both media stopped broadcasting to Europe and their social network accounts were suspended, thus destroying two potentially propagandistic media in the West.

The battle is also won by Ukraine in terms of data verification. On the one hand, the reporters on the ground cover information that they not only witness, but, as López-Borrull recalls, “verify before reporting.” The arrival of open source intelligence does not help manipulation either. These are spaces where anyone can consult everything from satellite images, almost in real time, to documents from official bodies. Weapons all of them whose effect has not been able to counteract Moscow.