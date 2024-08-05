Home page politics

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war are rising and rising. A fairly modern Sukhoi fighter jet belonging to Vladimir Putin is likely to be destroyed in a strike by Kiev.

Morozovsk – The Moscow regime of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin still hasn’t had enough and is sending thousands of Russian soldiers to their deaths in Ukraine. One of the Russian losses is said to have been Putin’s submarine in the Black Sea. To name just one example in the Ukraine war. Another probably comes from the Russian Federation itself. Because: Once again, the Ukrainians have seriously hit a Russian military airfield far behind the front.

Specifically: As the former Ukrainian Deputy Minister of the Interior and current military blogger Anton Heraschtschenko writes at X, the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region was hit on August 3. Among other things, a fairly modern Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber (put into service in 2011) is said to have been destroyed.

Losses for the Russian army: Ukraine attacks deep into Russia

The post does not say exactly what hit the base near Morozovsk. The small town, with its approximately 27,000 inhabitants, is located around 300 kilometers from the Donbass city of Kramatorsk, where the headquarters of the Ukrainian army for the east of the battered country is located. What is known is that in the spring the USA sent Kiev massive ATACMS medium-range missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers, which are fired from the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

While the delivered F-16 fighter jets are intended to protect Ukrainian airspace, Ukrainian air strikes with the long-range drones “Ninja” or “Liutyi” (German: February) are also conceivable as the cause, at least theoretically. Both fairly large drones are capable of flying hundreds of kilometers into the Russian Federation and hitting oil refineries and Putin’s vital military infrastructure.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber with glide bombs in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Vladimir Putin’s Su-34 fighter-bomber: Glide bombs against the Ukrainian army

“Two other aircraft of the same type were probably damaged by debris,” wrote Herashchenko about the airstrike on the Morozovsk military airfield. “The Russian ammunition depot was completely destroyed. Large areas of burnt ground caused by secondary detonation are visible on the airfield and in the surrounding area. Four technical buildings and two hangars were also visibly damaged.”

The secondary detonations mentioned, i.e. explosions with a time delay, could indicate that the fairly large military airfield was attacked with cluster munitions from ATACMS. Or that the ammunition stored in the hangars exploded. Putin’s air force uses the Su-34 fighter-bombers to decouple the dreaded FAB-250, FAB-500, FAB-1000 and FAB-1500 free-fall bombs from behind the Russian border, which are currently being used to literally clear the way for the Russian army in front of Pokrovsk in the Ukrainian Donbass. (pm)