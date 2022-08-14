OfLucas Maier shut down

While Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, the domestic economic situation is deteriorating. The central bank admits that the sanctions are effective.

Moscow – After the attack on the Ukrainenow follows the rollback in the economy of Russia. After the troops of Wladimir Putin in the Ukraine war were drawn by the United Statesthe EU and other states imposed economic sanctions on Russia.

These are now also noticeable in the numbers, such as Bloomberg writes. The Russian economist, Alexander Isakov, spoke to the US information service provider about four years of regression for the economy in Russia. This step backwards only occurred in the first quarter of the war.

Losses for Russia: sanctions weaken economy

The sanctions and the trade war with the EU seem to be having an effect. In 2023, the Russian economy will lose another 2 percent, according to the economist.

The reason for this is, among other things, the import stop of Russian energy into the EU. That would depress exports, Isakov told Bloomberg.

Forecast from Russia: Central bank report contains crisis scenario

The Central Bank of Russia published its forecast for the next three years on Friday (12 August). According to this forecast, the economy in Russia should return to a growth rate of 1.5% to 2.5% in 2025.

Since the end of February 2022, inflation in Russia has been significantly influenced by non-monetary factors, such as the consequences of the introduction of extensive financial and economic sanctions against Russia.

Should the global economy continue to deteriorate and further sanctions be imposed on Russian exports, things could get even grimmer for Russia’s economy, according to the central bank’s risk forecast (available to the editor). The slump could be more severe than that of the financial crisis of 2009. Should this occur, the bank does not expect economic growth again until 2025. And here the growth value of the gross domestic product is given between 0.0 and 1.0 percent.

Should Russia expect further slumps? Scenario paints bleak future

In the scenario dubbed “Global Crisis”, the bank also expects exports to fall by between 26 and 30 percent in 2023 (compared to the previous year). the In this scenario, imports could only start growing again in 2025.

The next few years will show whether the crisis scenario of the Central Bank of Russia will materialize. It has not yet been possible to independently confirm whether the economic slump in Russia has really been less severe so far, so far only estimates from Russia have been available. (Lucas Maier)

