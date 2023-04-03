Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Russia suffers heavy personnel losses in the Ukraine war and continues to lose weapons and equipment. The news ticker.

Battle around Bachmut: More heavy fighting in the east of the country

around More heavy fighting in the east of the country losses for Russia : Ukrainian General Staff publishes new figures.

for Ukrainian General Staff publishes new figures. Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from April 3, 11:30 a.m: The first Polish MiG-29 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine, according to Polish sources. “According to my information, the process has already been completed, that is, the handing over of the first part,” said the head of the Presidential Office for International Politics, Marcin Przydacz, on Monday (April 3) on the broadcaster RMFFM. There will of course be talks about further support.

In mid-March, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the delivery of four fully operational MiG fighter jets to the neighboring country. More MiG-29s would be serviced and prepared for a later transfer, it said.

Ukraine-News: Explosion in occupied Melitopol.

Update from April 3, 10:50 am: The Russian State News Agency mug reports on an explosion in occupied Melitopol. According to the city administration, a car was blown up in the city center, one person was injured. On the telegram channel of the Russian-installed authority in the city, the injured person is identified as Maxim Zubarev, head of the occupation authority in the Yakimivka settlement in the region. This is unconfirmed.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a damaged car on the road. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th brigade prepare to fire a mortar at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. © Libkos/dpa

Ukraine news: Russia loses more than 600 soldiers in one day

April 3 update at 9:25 am: Russia again has to deal with heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Another 610 soldiers fell within a day. This emerges from the daily situation report of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The information cannot be independently verified.

soldiers : 175,160 (+610)

: 175,160 (+610) vehicles : 5,553 (+16)

: 5,553 (+16) personnel carrier : 6,993 (+7)

: 6,993 (+7) tank : 3,619 (+1)

: 3,619 (+1) drones: 2262 (+13)

2262 (+13) artillery systems : 2,694 (+7)

: 2,694 (+7) anti-aircraft systems : 280 (+1)

: 280 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher : 527 (+0)

: 527 (+0) Ships: 18

18 Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of April 3. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine-News: Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Belarus

First report from April 3rd: Kiev – Russia is sticking to the announced stationing of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and wants to position them on the border with NATO state Poland. This was announced by the Russian ambassador in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Sunday. The bunkers required for storing the weapons should therefore be completed by July 1st. While a series of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities claimed the lives of several civilians, a Russian military blogger was killed in a bomb attack in Saint Petersburg. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kiev on Monday morning for political talks.

Russia’s ambassador in Minsk, Boris Gryzlov, praised the fact that the planned stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus has already caused “a lot of noise” in Western media. “Finally it is being considered that there should be a certain parity,” he said, referring to the allegation by the Russian leadership that the United States had stationed its own nuclear weapons in Europe and thus provoked Moscow.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin recently announced that he would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus against the background of high tensions with the West as a result of the war of aggression he had ordered against Ukraine. He justified the transfer of arms to the neighboring ex-Soviet republic by saying that the USA had been doing something similar in Europe for years.

An analysis by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) said a week ago that Putin wanted to stir up fears of a nuclear escalation in the West in order to break support for Ukraine, for example in the delivery of heavy weapons. According to the ISW assessment, it is “very unlikely that Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or anywhere else”. According to the ISW, Putin’s step was already announced before the war in Ukraine. By stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia is above all cementing its influence in the ex-Soviet republic.

Ukraine-News: Zelenskyj wants military victory over “evil state”

After the new series of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities with more civilian casualties, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his country’s military victory the “only way” to safety. At least eight people died in Russian artillery attacks in the east of the country on Sunday. “There is only one way to stop Russian terror and restore security in all our cities and towns – from Sumy to Donbass, from Kharkiv to Kherson, from Kiev to Yalta, and that way is the military victory of Ukraine,” said Selenskyj on Sunday in his nightly video speech. “There is no other way, and there can be no other way.”

It has become normal for the “evil state” of Russia to fire rocket launchers at homes, launch rockets at cities, and bomb villages and innocent people. This state must be completely defeated – militarily, economically, politically and legally. “The first point is the military one,” Zelenskyj said. And we are working towards this goal.

Ukraine-News: Heavy fighting continues in the east of the country

Meanwhile, heavy fighting between Russian attackers and Ukrainian soldiers continued in eastern Ukraine on Sunday. The battles centered on the towns of Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marjinka, as the general staff in Kiev announced in its daily situation report. A total of around 50 Russian attacks were repelled during the day. The information could not be independently verified.

The situation in Bachmut is still “very tense,” wrote Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar on Facebook. In addition to forces from the Wagner mercenary unit, the enemy is now also deploying paratrooper units there. “The enemy is not deterred by the exorbitant loss of personnel, the decisions are made emotionally.” The defenders’ reaction was “competent and taking into account all the circumstances, tasks and the principle of military expediency,” emphasized Maljar. “We trust in our military.” (with agency material)