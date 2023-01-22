Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Teresa Toth, Karolin Schäfer, Daniel Dillmann, Lucas Maier

More and more Russian soldiers are losing their lives in the Ukraine war. Russia’s losses are accelerating. The news ticker.

For fear of counterattacks: Russia builds defenses in Moscow

Russia builds defenses in Moscow Current numbers: Ukraine publishes figures on Russia’s losses

Ukraine publishes figures on Russia’s losses “Absolute Disaster”: US general on casualties on both sides in Ukraine war

US general on casualties on both sides in Ukraine war Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update, Sunday, January 22, 6:45 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian armed forces, more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war with Ukraine in the last month alone. While these figures cannot be independently verified, there is a high probability that the death toll is increasing at an accelerating rate. In the previous months, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had reported an average of 10,000 fallen Russian soldiers. Now the figure has doubled in the last 30 days.

+++ 7.15 p.m.: Several bases of the Russian military were said to have been hit in attacks by the Ukrainian Air Force on Saturday (January 21). This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine in its daily situation report on the social media platform Facebook. In total there were 13 attacks on enemy bases and two on Russian air defense positions. According to the situation report, Ukrainian artillery is also said to have attacked a base for Russian military personnel.

For fear of a counterattack: Russia installs defense systems on the roofs of Moscow

+++ 3:59 p.m.: Russia is said to have installed several defense systems in Moscow for fear of Ukrainian attacks. According to independent Russian-language media, so-called Pantsir-S1 air defense systems were stationed on two government buildings in Moscow, including the Ministry of Defense and a building of the Ministry of Education.

+++ 1:18 p.m.: According to Russian media reports, a fire broke out in an oil storage facility in Russia. how Zvezda News reported that several tankers caught fire. The camp is located in the remote Russian city of Angarsk in Siberia. The area of ​​the fire is said to be 400 square meters.

“Super record” Russian losses in the Ukraine war

+++ 9:28 a.m.: Ukraine assumes that Russia will lose far more in the Ukraine war. According to the latest information from the Defense Ministry, the number of Russian soldiers killed in action has passed the 120,000 mark. In the past 24 hours alone, 860 Russian soldiers have been killed. In addition, one of the attackers’ tanks and numerous armored vehicles were destroyed. This information cannot be independently verified.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war:

Soldiers: 120,160 (+860)

120,160 (+860) Tank: 3140 (+1)

3140 (+1) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6256 (+15)

6256 (+15) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 4918 (+15)

4918 (+15) Artillery Systems: 2135 (+6)

2135 (+6) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 444 (+1)

444 (+1) Air defense systems: 220 (+0)

220 (+0) planes: 287 (+0)

287 (+0) Helicopter: 277 (+0)

277 (+0) drones: 1891 (+5)

1891 (+5) boats: 17 (+0)

17 (+0) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 21)

Update from Saturday, 6:15 a.m.: According to an independent study, Russia lost fewer soldiers in the Ukraine war than the Ukrainian authorities are reporting. The number of fallen soldiers has been increasing rapidly since the turn of the year. Since January 1, 2023, almost a thousand soldiers are said to have died in the fighting with Ukraine. This is the result of an independent study reported by the Mediazona website. “It’s a super record,” said Dmitry Treshchanin, a journalist at Mediazona. According to the study, the number is the fallen soldiers, which can be verified with certainty. The actual number of victims of the Ukraine war is likely to be much higher. The main reason for Russia’s high losses in 2023 is the fierce Battle of Bakhmut.

+++ 9.15 p.m.: The press service of the Ukrainian special forces has released footage of a trench warfare in the embattled city of Soledar in the Donetsk region. The footage shows soldiers defending themselves from inside a building. “While the Russian commanders drove their subordinates into battle despite heavy casualties, our troops took the opportunity to thin out the Russian forces,” quoted Ukrainska Pravda the special task force. It is unclear when exactly the recordings were made. The Kremlin had previously spoken of “positive dynamics” in the area.

Losses: Ukraine war becomes an “absolute catastrophe” for Russia

+++ 7.40 p.m.: In the Ukraine war there are “considerable losses” – and “on both sides,” said US Chief of Staff Mark Milley at the Ramstein conference. However, it is difficult to quantify this precisely. Milley expects “significantly more than 100,000” dead soldiers on the Russian side – i.e. members of the military and mercenaries. “The Russians have suffered a tremendous number of casualties in their military,” Milley said. For Russia, the Ukraine war is developing into an “absolute catastrophe”.

But there are also high losses in the Ukrainian military. However, Milley did not give exact figures. In addition, there are the many civilians in Ukraine who have been killed.

+++ 6 p.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian border guards killed a Russian reconnaissance group around Bakhmut in the Donbass region and repelled the subsequent attack by the occupying forces. Russian soldiers tried to spy on the area not far from the embattled city. “The fighters eliminated the enemy reconnaissance group,” quoted Ukrainska Pravda the Ukrainian border guard. Two Russian soldiers were killed and three others injured.

Great losses on both sides in the Ukraine war

+++ 2.45 p.m.: The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is a report by the mirrors reportedly alarmed by the losses sustained by the Ukrainian army in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian army is losing a three-digit number of soldiers every day in the fight against Russian troops in Bakhmut, the news magazine reports, citing information available to it. The BND warned that the Russians’ capture of Bakhmut would have serious consequences, as it would allow Russia to advance further. The information is not independently verifiable.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Battles for Bakhmut and Soledar claim many victims

+++ 12.10 p.m.: Russia apparently paid a high price in blood for the conquest of Bakhmut and Soledar: almost 1,000 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed in the Ukraine war since the beginning of the year. That reports the Moscow Times citing an analysis of the data platform media zone. “This is a super record,” said study author Dmitry Treshchanin in a YouTube video. He attributed the high mortality to the fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine. The information cannot be independently verified.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: 770 soldiers die in one day

+++ 10.00 a.m.: The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has reported the destruction of three Russian tanks in the past 24 hours. In addition, 760 Russian soldiers were killed. An overview:

Russia suffers losses in the Ukraine war: Lavrov outraged with testimony

Update from Friday, January 20, 6:45 a.m.: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has caused bewilderment. He compared modern Russians to the Jews murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust. On Wednesday he told journalists in Moscow: “Just as Hitler wanted a ‘final solution’ to the Jewish question, Western politicians are now saying very clearly that Russia must suffer a strategic defeat.” Ukraine has now sharply condemned this statement. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “This stains the memory of millions of Holocaust victims.”

Ukraine reports further attacks on Russian positions

+++ 9 p.m.: In its evening summary, Ukraine’s General Staff states that Russia “continues to have significant losses”. Most recently, 200 of the recently mobilized residents of the occupied Luhansk region were injured.

+++ 6 p.m.: The city of Bachmut has been heavily fought over for months. On one of the fronts near the city in the Donetsk region, Ukraine now fended off another Russian attack. This was announced by the border guard of Ukraine on Thursday (January 19).

According to the information, Russian soldiers attacked the border guard post on Wednesday (January 18). Ukrainian troops “repelled the attack in an exchange of fire,” the statement said. Eleven Russian soldiers were killed and ten others were wounded. During the defensive action, Russian warplanes are said to have been shot down.

Selenskyj doubts: “Is Putin still alive?”

+++ 2.30 p.m.: After the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Having expressed doubts about Putin’s existence, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, stated that Putin “exists and will exist”. “It is clear that both Russia and Putin are a big problem for Ukraine and for Zelenskyy. And it is clear that, purely psychologically, Mr. Zelenskyy would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin exist.”

Russia suffers losses in the Ukraine war – Selenskyj doubts: “Is Putin still alive?”

First report, January 19: Kyiv – In a video address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called for new aid for his country in the fight against Russia. Possible peace negotiations with Moscow Zelenskyj gave a refusal: “I don’t know exactly who to talk to and what about.”

In his speech in Davos, Zelenskyj also commented on his counterpart in Moscow, Wladimir Putin. “I’m not sure if the Russian president who sometimes appears in front of a green screen is actually the [richtige] is. I don’t quite understand if he’s alive, or if he’s making the decisions, or whoever else is making the decisions there,” Zelenskyy said. There are witnesses that he is alive. You can’t say that about Putin.

Russia intensifies attacks despite heavy casualties

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine despite heavy losses in its own ranks. Airstrikes by the Russian army were reported from many parts of the country. The fighter jets are said to have started primarily from military bases in Belarus. Russia is also moving parts of its heavy artillery closer to the border.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also reported the destruction of six Russian tanks in the past 24 hours. A combat helicopter is said to have been shot down. In addition, 760 Russian soldiers were killed.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, more than 475,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed. Around 1000 soldiers from Russia are said to be prisoners of war. The information provided by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense cannot be independently verified. (talk with agencies)