From: Lukas Rogalla, Felix Busjaeger, Franziska Schwarz

Russia's losses are high, but Putin can now claim a new success. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Heavy fighting for Avdiivka : Army of Wladimir Putin suffers heavy losses

: Army of Wladimir Putin suffers heavy losses Maryinka taken? Ukraine denies success report from Russia

taken? Ukraine denies success report from Russia The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine as well as their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from December 25th, 9:55 p.m.: Russia has been trying to encircle the small town of Avdiivka near Donetsk for months. According to Ukraine, with little success but extremely high losses. “At the moment we are holding the fort,” military spokesman Oleksander Shtupun reported on Ukrainian television. “There is always a risk of encirclement and a breakthrough. But we are drawing down our reserves, we are reformatting, we are inflicting casualties on the enemy. Every day they lose 300 to 400 soldiers killed or injured and a lot of military equipment. That’s why we can’t speak of a real danger of encirclement at the moment.”

In the Robotyne region (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), says Shtupun, Russian soldiers surrender every day and then become Ukrainian prisoners of war: “They surrendered not only with joy, but almost without a fight. (…) Morale in this area is generally broken and they are ready to surrender without a fight.”

A Ukrainian soldier fires at Russian positions with a howitzer. © Madeleine Kelly/Imago

Russia reports taking Mariinka – Ukraine denies it

Update from December 25th, 6 p.m.: The Ukrainian army has rejected Russia's claims about the capture of the small town of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast (see update from 4:55 p.m.). “The battle for Maryinka continues,” said the military spokesman in charge of the front sector, Olexander Shtupun, on television. There are still Ukrainian soldiers within the city limits, even if the city is completely destroyed. The Russian information could not initially be verified independently.

Update from December 25th, 4:55 p.m.: After months of fighting, Russia's army says it has occupied the completely destroyed town of Mariinka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Maryinka is now under Russian control, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. This information could not be independently verified. There was initially no official reaction from Kiev. So far, the Ukrainian General Staff has only reported ongoing fighting.

The Ukrainian army had already fortified the city in 2014. At that time, pro-Russian separatists controlled by Moscow took Donetsk. Shoigu spoke to Putin on Monday about “powerful fortifications” and “underground passages” that Ukraine had built. The fortress was conquered through the “decisive action of our soldiers”. Marjinka, located five kilometers southwest of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, was “completely liberated today,” said Shoigu. Putin himself called the capture a “success” because it reduced the Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk. Shoigu said the “field of action” of Ukrainian artillery near Donetsk would be “significantly reduced.” Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast, where 10,000 people once lived, is now mostly described as a ghost town.

Costly losses for Putin’s Russia – Ukraine celebrates renewed shooting down of Russian fighter jets

Update from December 25th, 3:33 p.m.: The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down two Russian fighter jets on Christmas Eve. The General Staff in Kiev announced this on Facebook today. “Ukrainian air defense and its personnel destroyed two fighter-bombers, Su-34 and Su-30,” the post said. The shootings are said to have taken place in the Mariupol and Odessa regions. In recent days there have been reports of Russian fighter jets being shot down by Ukraine. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

World Bank transfers billions to Ukraine during war – new losses for Russia

Update from December 25th, 1:50 p.m.: A windfall for Ukraine at Christmas: The World Bank transferred the equivalent of more than 1.2 billion euros to the war-torn country. As the German press agency reported, should be used primarily for pension payments and salaries of disaster control employees. This emerges from information from the Ministry of Finance. According to the announcement, almost one billion euros of the tranche is a loan guaranteed by the Japanese government. The remaining part consists of financial aid from Norway, the USA and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, there are said to be continued losses for Russia on the front in the Ukraine war. Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, posted on Telegram that five Russian UAVs over the region were “destroyed” by Ukrainian forces.

Car donation for Ukraine: Latvia provides 270 cars to the Ukrainian population during the Ukrainian war

Update from December 25th, 12:45 p.m.: As the Latvian news portal Delfi writes, more than 270 cars belonging to alcohol offenders were handed over from Latvia to Ukraine. It was only in February that the Latvian parliament decided that cars belonging to drunk-driving Latvians would be confiscated for the benefit of the Ukrainian civilian population. These will therefore be handed over to Ukraine for free use. This is reported by the German Press Agency.

Since fighting broke out in the Ukraine war, there have been repeated heavy losses on both sides. As a result of Russian airstrikes and fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops, civilians' cars are regularly damaged and destroyed. However, people depend on the vehicles.

Russia attacks the West because of the situation in Serbia: relationship damaged since the Ukraine war

Update from December 25th, 12:05 p.m.: Russia on Monday accused Western countries of stoking tensions in Moscow-friendly Serbia, which has been rocked by protests over alleged election fraud on December 17. Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war almost two years ago, Western countries have feared Serbia's further rapprochement with the Kremlin.

Just a day before the current allegations, demonstrators tried to storm the town hall in the Serbian capital Belgrade. Demonstrators are rejecting the results of parliamentary and local elections, in which President Aleksandar Vučić's party won a commanding victory that was welcomed by the Kremlin.

Developments in the Ukraine war: Russia sees its own weapons production as an advantage

First report from December 25th, 11:45 a.m.: Kiev – From its own perspective, Russia has the upper hand in the arms race triggered by the Ukraine war. “I don't want to boast, but I can say that we started to grow and increase production earlier than Western countries,” said Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is responsible for armaments.

Armament in the Ukraine war: Russia boasts of plans for the coming years

The news agency reported this Ria Novosti on Christmas Day. The question arises as to how long the race will last. Manturov pointed out that the armaments plan for the years 2025-2034 should be adopted next year.

Funding for state defense contracts has doubled this year compared to 2022, Manturov said. The production of “certain weapons” has increased tenfold. President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the production of artillery, drones, tanks and armored vehicles is increasing sharply.

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 760 Russian soldiers were either killed or injured in the past 24 hours. A total of 359,950 Russians are said to have died since the start of the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian army also announces new losses of Russian military equipment:

soldiers : 353950 (+760 on the previous day)

: 353950 (+760 on the previous day) tank : 5877 (+19)

: 5877 (+19) Armored vehicles : 10,919 (+31)

: 10,919 (+31) Artillery systems : 8347 (+33)

: 8347 (+33) Multiple rocket launchers : 934 (+2)

: 934 (+2) Air defense systems : 613 (+2)

: 613 (+2) Airplanes : 329 (+2)

: 329 (+2) Helicopter: 324

324 Drones : 6436 (+32)

: 6436 (+32) Cruise missiles : 1616 (+2)

: 1616 (+2) Warships : 22

: 22 Submarines : 1

: 1 Tank trucks and other vehicles: 11,075 (+53) Source: Ukrainian General Staff dated December 25, 2023. The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Kiev reports heavy drone fire from Crimea in Ukraine war

On Christmas Day, the Ukrainian Air Force said it fended off more than two dozen drones in nighttime Russian airstrikes. Ukraine was attacked on Monday night with a total of 31 Russian drones launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian Air Force said in the Telegram online service. 28 of the Iranian-made drones were shot down. (with news agency material)