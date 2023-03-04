Home page politics

Christoph Gschossmann

A tank cemetery as a symbol of Russia’s failure: A small town in the Ukraine was converted into a fortress – within a few weeks 130 attacking tanks were scrapped.

Wuhledar / Munich – A small town in the Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s troops break their teeth: Wuhledar. The place in south-eastern Ukraine was turned into a fortress by the defenders, and Ukraine controlled the area with the help of artillery. The landscape around the place bears witness to the aggressor’s countless unsuccessful attempts to take it over: dead bodies of Russian soldiers and wrecked tanks are piled up, as drone footage shows relentlessly.

“Blown up vehicles act like barriers, slowing down a column”

Not only because of the guns, the Ukrainians are still the masters of Wuhledar. So reports a crew member of a Ukrainian tank – an old Soviet model T-64 – in the New York Times the procedure: “We looked at which roads they mostly use for their attacks. Then we lay in wait and waited,” explains Artjom Knignitsky. His colleague, a 20-year-old tank commander named Hrebenok, adds: “It’s scary every time, but we have to destroy them.”

Three to four times a day, the Times interviewed defenders recently left their hiding place in the trees and faced Russian tanks – supported by reconnaissance drones and infantry. “The tank column is most vulnerable when the first shots are fired, the panicked drivers try to turn around – and then hit the roadside mines,” commander Vladislav Bajak said. And further: “Blown up vehicles act like barriers that slow down a column or bring it to a standstill. Then our artillery starts firing, blowing up more vehicles and killing fleeing soldiers.” At night, the Ukrainians then lay new mines.

Russia repeated the mistake of advancing in ambush columns

For three weeks, the battle has been raging on a plain near the coal mining town. Ukrainian officials have described it as the biggest tank battle of the war so far and a major setback for the Russians. While both sides sent tanks into battle, rumbling down dirt roads and maneuvering around tree lines, Moscow repeated the mistake that had already cost hundreds of tanks in the war: moving in columns into ambush.

They became easy targets, blown up by mines, hit by artillery or destroyed by anti-tank missiles. Ukraine speaks of 130 broken Russian tanks – this number could not be independently verified. Other reports speak of 5,000 tanks since January. Ukraine does not disclose how many weapons it loses.

Russia arguably lacks experienced and trained soldiers to operate tanks. When asked about this, Ukrainian soldiers said New York Times, they captured a medic who had been transferred to operate a tank. Meanwhile, Moscow has reportedly changed tactics in Wuhledar and only uses infantry, according to a report by Ukrainian commanders. Despite the massive Russian losses, there is no end in sight to the attacks on the city. (cgsc)