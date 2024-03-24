Today Russia is experiencing a day of mourning for the victims of Friday's attack on the popular concert hall Crocus City Hall, on the outskirts of Moscow.

According to the latest data provided by the authorities this morning, the terrorist attack has caused at least 133 deaths, including three children, and 152 injured, most of whom remain hospitalized, almost half hundred in serious condition.

From the very early hours of the morning, Muscovites bring flowers to the site of the attack in the city of Krasnogorsk, about 20 kilometers from the center of Moscow.

Several people cry at a makeshift memorial in front of Crocus Town Hall after the attack. Photo:AFP Share

Already the day before, as EFE was able to verify, a spontaneous memorial appeared next to the concert hall building in which Russians placed bouquets of red flowers and carnations in memory of the victims of the attack.

This Sunday the flags In official Russian institutions and their embassies abroad they will remain at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

Cultural events and leisure activities throughout the country were also canceled.

The attack on Crocus City Hall, claimed by the Islamic State, is the greatest attack terrorist attack suffered by this country in two decades after the massacre in Beslan (2004).

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this Saturday that “all the authors, organizers and those who commissioned this crime will receive a well-deserved and irremediable punishment, whoever they are and regardless of whether they were sent.”

Security forces have so far arrested once people linked to the attack, four of whom personally participated in the massacre, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, stories of the victims of the attack are being spread today in Russian media and social networks, told by your friends and family.

Some survivors also share images first-hand from the concert hall during the attack that took the concertgoers of the group Piknik by surprise.

According to official sources, on the day of that group's performance, more than 6,000 tickets for their concert had been sold out.

EFE

