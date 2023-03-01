A 12-year-old Russian girl ended up in an orphanage and her father was arrested because of an anti-war drawing in Ukraine the little girl did at school. This was reported today by Maria Kuznetsova, the man’s lawyer, in a series of tweets taken up by the human rights group Ovd-Info, which also includes a photo of the girl and her drawing.

Masha and her father, 54-year-old Alexey Moskalev, lived in Yefremov, a city in the Tula region of Russia. Last April, the independent website Meduza reported, the art teacher at Masha’s school asked the children to draw drawings in support of the soldiers fighting in Ukraine. However, Masha drew a Russian flag with the words “No to war” and a Ukrainian one with the words “Glory to Ukraine”, as well as two missiles fired by the Russians at a woman and a girl. The teacher immediately alerted the FSB security services.

Since then Moskalev and his daughter have been summoned several times by the FSB. The girl was interrogated alone, without the presence of a lawyer. Their home was searched and the man was also beaten by officers. The FSB “told me that I raised my daughter badly, that they would take her away from me and I would be sent to prison,” Moskalev told Meduza.

Terrified, Masha no longer wanted to go to school. To escape persecution, the man closed his small pet bird business and moved with his daughter to another city where he found a job. But it was all in vain. Today Maskalev was arrested and his daughter sent to an orphanage in an unknown location. Her mother left the family when Masha was three and never took an interest in her again. For this reason, the lawyer fears that the child will remain in an orphanage for a long time. Her father faces up to three years in prison for “discrediting” the army.