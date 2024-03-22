FLY. Russia has added what it calls the “LGBTQ+ movement” to a list of extremist and terrorist organizations, state media said on Friday. The move is in line with a Russian Supreme Court ruling last November that LGBTQ+ activists should be designated as extremistsa move that gay and transgender representatives have said they fear could lead to arrests and prosecutions. The list is maintained by an agency called Rosfinmonitoring which has the power to freeze the bank accounts of more than 14,000 people and entities designated as extremists and terrorists. They range from Al Qaeda to the US tech giant Meta and associates of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The new list refers to the “international LGBTQ+ social movement and its structural units,” state news agency RIA said. The move is part of President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on decadent Western attitudes that stand in stark contrast to what he portrays as family values..

The ban comes after two previous Russian laws repressing LGBTQ+ people: the ban on “LGBTQ+ propaganda,” which criminalizes the dissemination of any information about LGBTQ+ identities, and the ban on gender transition – whether changing a person's sex in official documents or the use of surgery or hormones.

The measure comes as Putin is pushing forward a regressive agenda of “traditional” valueswith increasing restrictions on abortion and officials calling for women's careers and education to be set aside in favor of giving birth to many children at a young age.

The first two arrests for LGBTQ+ extremism date back to a few days ago. Two employees of the Orenburg gay club “Pose”, the manager and the artistic director, were arrested in the framework of the first case opened in Russia in the name of criminal crime of LGBTQ+ extremism, announced the central district court of the Russian city. In recent days the ultra-conservative activist Ekaterina Mizulina, sister of Elena, the then deputy who had signed the law against gay propaganda in front of minors, had anticipated the opening of the case. Security forces raided the club earlier this month following reports of “gay propaganda” by a group of pro-war nationalists.

The arrest was confirmed until May 18. The two, whom the court defines as “individuals with non-traditional sexual orientation” and accuses of supporting “the opinions and activities of the international LGBTQ+ association banned in our country”, they risk a sentence of up to ten years in prison if found guilty “of organizing extremist activities”.

The artistic director, Aleksander Klimov, is accused of selecting drag artists for performances in the club and the manager, Diana Kamilyanova, of filming the performances.