Alexei Navalny’s condition could be caused by five reasons: diets, alcohol, stress, overheating and even skipping breakfast. This was stated by the chief toxicologist of the Omsk region and the Siberian Federal District, Alexander Sabaev, reports RIA News…

Related materials

“Any external factors could have pushed to the fact that some kind of deterioration began suddenly. Even a banal absence of breakfast, ”the doctor emphasized.

In addition, according to Sabaev, Navalny had health problems for 5-7 days before hospitalization – “there were problems with digestion, with nutrition.” He stressed that Navalny was admitted to the Omsk hospital with a change in metabolism, which the patient had already had a few hours and even days before hospitalization. “The patient used in his practice these days also diets, which is associated with weight loss, weight loss,” – quotes the words of the doctor TASS…

Sabaev also noted that Russian doctors brought Navalny’s sugar levels to “practically normal range” and stopped the process of accumulation of acidic metabolic products.

“The depth of our coma decreased, by the time the patient was sent to the airport, the depth of coma was 9 points, which indicates that neurological manifestations in our clinic, they began to slowly go away,” concluded Sabaev, noting that after Navalny was transported to Germany, Omsk doctors no longer receive information about his condition.

At the same time, earlier, the German authorities, citing military toxicologists, said that Navalny had been poisoned with chemical warfare agents from the Novichok group. Berlin called on the Russian government to respond to the new data. One of the creators of Novichok, doctor of chemical sciences and biochemist Leonid Rink, said that Navalny could not have been poisoned with chemical warfare agents of the Novichok group, since otherwise his death would have been inevitable.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. The first two days he was treated by doctors from a local hospital. On August 22, he was transported to a clinic in Berlin.