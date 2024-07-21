Zhurova linked Zelensky’s statement on the possibility of negotiations with Russia with the 2024 Olympic Games

Olympic champion, first deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova linked the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the possibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the ban, with the Olympic Games. The deputy shared her opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Maybe it has to do with the truce that should be at the Olympics? This is the right time to hold negotiations. Because the truce should be during the Olympics. We are waiting for this from Ukraine. Because we understand that we are always ready, and they are not so much,” Zhurova said.

If Zelensky is ready and this is not a lull in vigilance, but real negotiations and possibly a truce for the duration of the Olympics, so that there are no military actions during this period and an agreement can be reached during this period, this would be a good reason Svetlana ZhurovaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

According to the MP, the opportunity to sit down at the negotiating table during the Olympic Games would be a good story for international politics.

“This would prove that sport can reconcile and bring countries to the negotiating table. This would be very correct,” she concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky allowed for the possibility of negotiations with Putin, despite the bans. He stated this in an interview with the BBC. According to the Ukrainian leader, such communication could take place within the framework of the “second peace summit.” Zelensky added that this is a necessary measure to end the conflict.