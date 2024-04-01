ANDRussia's Foreign Espionage Service (SVR) on Monday linked the Ukrainian border attacks of recent months with the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, on the outskirts of Moscow, where at least 144 people died.

“The Kiev regime has been waging a full-fledged terrorist war against our country for a long time, about which its representatives speak openly,” the SVR statement reported (according to its Russian acronym).

The note mentions the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirilo Budanov, and the director of the Ukrainian Security Service, Vasily Maliuk, whose surrender was officially requested by Moscow due to his alleged involvement in terrorist acts on Russian territory.

Belgorod has been bombed in several strategic places. Photo:Getty Images Share

The SVR directly linked the March 22 attack to the Ukrainian artillery attacks against the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

In turn, Moscow assures that in its actions against Russian territory kyiv “actively” uses satellite information provided by US intelligence.

It is obvious that the United States, by whitewashing the kyiv regime and providing it with aid, runs the risk of being suspected of involvement in international terrorism.

He also denounces the western disinformation campaign whose objective is to ensure that Russia is “under the crosshairs” of the Islamic State for the war in Chechnya, support for the Syrian leader Bachar al Assad and contacts with the Taliban.

The US would be trying to promote among its allies the hypothesis of the participation of the Islamic State of the Khorasan Province (ISPK) in the Moscow attack with the ultimate objective of eliminate “any suspicion” about the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his entourage.

“The SVR reports that the (American) Administration of Joe Biden has intensified its efforts to create a distorted image of the terrorist attack committed on March 22 in Russia,” the note states.

At the Crocus City Hall shopping center after the shooting. Photo:AFP Share

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee announced on Monday that it will investigate the possible involvement of the United States, Ukraine and other Western countries in the organization, financing and commission of terrorist attacks against Russia.

Russia has admitted that the attack was carried out by a group of Islamists of Tajik origin but insists on seeking a solution. “Ukrainian footprint” and claims to have evidence of financing of terrorists by kyiv, something that Zelensky categorically denied.

According to the latest official data, the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, 20 kilometers from the center of Moscow, has left at least 144 dead and half a thousand injured.

