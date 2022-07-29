The hot wedding album embarrasses Lavrov’s spokesperson

After Zelensky’s photos in Vogue, accused of being too glossy, here are those of Lavrov’s spokesperson in a limousine and with hot kisses. The Corriere della Sera reports it, which explains: “Spokesperson of Russian diplomacy since 2015, daughter of a diplomat, Maria Zakharova is known for her out of line tones: Italian spectators know her for verbally assaulting Massimo Giletti, and a video posted by herself on Telegram in early July in which she licks and sucks two large strawberries for three minutes “.

As the Corriere della Sera explains, “The photos of her marriage to Andrei Makarov, with whom she has a 10-year-old daughter, Maryana, have surfaced. Foto not suitable for a diplomat. A young Zakharova, bouffant and in a satin minidress, passionately kisses her husband who grabs her breasts in a limousine. The newlyweds in a French kiss in the consulate, with a portrait of Putin behind them who seems to be scrutinizing them. “The wedding dates back to 2005 but their delayed diffusion creates some embarrassment for Moscow diplomacy.

All this combined with a video from a few weeks ago that saw her struggling with a strawberry.

The spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry shared this video on Telegram earlier today from her garden. “My harvest,” she wrote. If only Russia’s crop seizures in 2022 were limited to these strawberries. pic.twitter.com/wRiIIn2qWD – rothrock (@KevinRothrock) July 3, 2022

