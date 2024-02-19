Russia lifted the ban on banana exports to five Ecuadorian companies applied by the alleged presence of the humpback fly (megaselia scalaris) in some shipments, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry reported this Friday.

(Read here: The list of those persecuted by the Kremlin has no borders)

“Russia lifts the ban on banana exports imposed on five Ecuadorian companies,” he said in a message on his account on the social network X.

The dialogue and diplomatic work resulted in the lifting of the sanctions on 5 Ecuadorian banana companies in Russia. Successful coordination continues with regular meetings to continue cooperation. #ElNuevoEcuador🇪🇨🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/hntrXaxKmZ — Chancellery of Ecuador 🇪🇨 (@CancilleriaEc) February 16, 2024

He added that Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control “has lifted restrictions, opening new opportunities for trade between both countries.



“We wake up with good news for our productive sector. Permanent dialogue and coordinated work brings results,” reacted the Ecuadorian chancellor, Gabriela Sommerfeld, on the social network X.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that in recent days she had several meetings with the Russian ambassador in Ecuador, Vladimir Sprinchan, “always in an affable manner and willing to work in a coordinated manner.”

In an appearance before the Transparency Commission of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Ecuador, where he was asked if the Government was still willing to send Soviet weapons to Ukraine for its war against Russia, Sommerfeld asserted that “Ecuador will not send any war material to countries that are involved in an international armed conflict”.

We wake up with good news for our productive sector. Permanent dialogue and coordinated work brings results. https://t.co/5Nkus8XdeN — Gabriela Sommerfeld (@gabisommerfeld) February 16, 2024

In statements in Russia, the Ecuadorian ambassador, Fernando Holguín, indicated that the announcement of “the suspension of the suspension of the five companies, five exporting companies, is a great announcement for Ecuador.”

“This decision is a sign of the importance of dialogue that must exist at all times between two countries that have traditionally had a very close and very positive relationship,” he asserted.

He appreciated the openness and understanding so that the issue could be handled through the competent entities.

(You can read: Navalny's widow will attend the meeting of EU foreign ministers this Monday)

The announcement of the lifting of the veto came one day after the Government of Ecuador announced that it would send a mission to Russia to overcome the controversy created after the request of the Russian authorities to suspend five Ecuadorian banana exporting companies.

The Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday that the Ecuadorian delegation that would travel would be made up of representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Trade and Agriculture, as well as members of the Phyto and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency (Agrocalidad).

(Also read: Israel declares President Lula da Silva persona non grata for comment on Gaza)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this situation dates back to six months agowhen Russia, “through communications, informed the Ecuadorian authorities about said “banana phytosanitary problem”.

However, the request to suspend five of Ecuador's banana companies that export this fruit to Russia came after it became known that the Ecuadorian Government is going to deliver Soviet military equipment to the United Stateswhich in turn aims send it to ukraine as reinforcement for the war against Russia.

When journalists asked the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense whether the lifting of these suspensions requested by Russia implies any change in the exchange of military material agreed with the United States, the Ecuadorian Executive refrained from responding.

Even so, The Russian ambassador to Ecuador, Vladimir Sprinchan, was “sure” that Ecuador will not send Soviet weapons to Ukraine through the United States, which in exchange would deliver new American military equipment valued at about 200 million dollars.

(You may be interested: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum: it will attack Rafah if it has not handed over hostages by March 10)

Weapons in Ukraine (reference image). Photo: EFE/EPA/VALDA KALNINA

“I am sure that the Ecuadorian Government is not dedicated to sending weapons to a conflict, taking into account its neutrality status and Ecuador's important role as a non-permanent member of the (United Nations) Security Council,” Sprinchan told reporters.

“(Ecuador) has a great responsibility and commitment to contribute to the solution of conflicts in the world through peaceful means and diplomatic instruments”added the Russian diplomat.

For her part, the Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries of Ecuador, Sonsoles García, ruled out last Wednesday that the request to suspend exports to the five companies was retaliation for the agreement with the United States.

(Continue reading: Court of El Salvador ratifies Bukele's re-election with 84.65 percent of votes)

If there was real retaliation, the origin of the fruit would have been suspended, something that has not happened to date.

“If there was real retaliation, the origin of the fruit would have been suspended, something that has not happened to date,” said the minister.

Among the companies whose exports had been vetoed by Russia were Agzulasa Cia, Don Carlos Fruit SA, Agroaereo Fruit Export SA, El Oro Agricultural Production Association (Asoproagroro) and Comercializadora de Banano.

Ecuador is the world's leading banana exporterwith more than 6.5 million tons in 2023, according to statistics from the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE).

Of that volume, Russia constitutes the second destination market for Ecuadorian banana exports with 1.37 million tons in 2023, equivalent to 22.85% of the total, only surpassed by the European Union (EU).

The turnover of banana exports between January and November 2023 amounted to 3,255 million dollars, of which 690 million dollars were for shipments to Russia, which has Ecuador as practically its only external supplier of bananas, representing the 98% of its imports of this fruit.

(Also read: 'Vladimir Putin killed my husband': Widow of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny speaks)

Ecuador is the world's leading banana exporter, with more than 6.5 million tons in 2023.

EFE