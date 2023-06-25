On this Sunday morning, when the sun was already timidly warm in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, the streets were almost empty of tanks and uniformed men. Wagner’s masked mercenaries, who seized control of the city’s official buildings on Saturday, left overnight, some to applause from the public. Also its leader, the obscure businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, promoter of the rebellion against the military leadership that put the Russian security apparatus in check and launched the biggest challenge to the Kremlin in decades, left Rostov to cheers, like a celebrity, while the armored column that he sent in advance towards the capital, Moscow, turned around to avoid what he called “a spilling of Russian blood”.

But his departure, supposedly to go to Belarus, according to an agreement with the Kremlin and the mediation of the Belarusian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko, to put an end to his attempted military coup, does not prevent the drawing of a Russia different from that of only one from standing out. one day before his rebellion. The challenge of the foul-mouthed Prigozhin, currently unaccounted for, who had always remained loyal to Putin and Putin alone, has seriously called into question the strongman image of the Russian president. And he has revealed the cracks in a state devoured by infighting, exhausted by the war in Ukraine, angry with elites, beset by inflation, with the economy nearly paralyzed by Western sanctions and the exodus of foreign capital.

The immediate consequence, warns a Western intelligence source, is a renewed campaign of massive attacks on Ukraine to try to show force. In this sense, the Russian president spoke this Sunday in an interview broadcast by the state channel Rossiya, but recorded days before the coup. “We feel confident and, of course, we are in a position to implement all the plans and tasks that lie ahead,” Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin. “This also applies to the defense of the country, it applies to the special military operation, it applies to the economy as a whole and its individual areas.”

Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, confirmed the deal with Prigozhin. “There was a higher goal: to avoid bloodshed, to avoid internal confrontation and unpredictable consultative confrontations,” Peskov argued Saturday night. “It was in the name of those goals that Lukashenko’s mediation efforts were implemented. And President Putin made the corresponding decision,” added the Russian spokesman.

The Kremlin has promised to drop the rebellion charges against Prigozhin — punishable by between 12 and 20 years in prison — and has offered him unspecified “security guarantees” through the Belarusian. “The exact guarantee that Prigozhin will be able to leave for Belarus is the word of the Russian president,” Peskov said. Meanwhile, Prigozhin, who found it very difficult for his rebellion to come to fruition without the support of the elites, which he lacks, assured on Saturday night that he had achieved the objective of his “march for justice” against the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei. Shoigu, with whom he has had a rivalry for years. The person in charge of Defense had been activated in recent months to manage to absorb the Wagner company as regular forces under his command. Although nothing has surfaced about a possible change in the leadership or the operation of Defense. Any reorganization, Peskov stressed, is “the exclusive prerogative and competence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in accordance with the Constitution.”

The Wagner mercenaries who participated in the uprising would also face no consequences, the Kremlin promised, due to their “merits at the front.” Those who did not join the riot will be able to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, according to Peskov. What happened and the Prigozhin agreement means for now the dismantling of the Wagner company and its integration into the Army, as Minister Shoigu has wanted for a long time.

But several analysts point out that what happens to the mercenary company, with a presence as the unofficial armed wing of the Kremlin in Syria, the Central African Republic, Libya or Mali, can have global repercussions. Western intelligence sources point out that it is not clear that the integration mandate within the Army also includes mercenaries abroad. And this could be a point of the agreement with Prigozhin, who, according to US intelligence agencies, quoted by various media, had been preparing since Wednesday to take some kind of military measure that, however, was precipitated on Friday afternoon.

Normality in the streets

Russian cities and regions have begun to lift the restrictions imposed on Saturday on Sunday. And although Moscow maintains the “anti-terrorist operation” regime and keeps this Monday as a non-working day, state television channels broadcast their usual programs. Behind this appearance of relative normality, there is a feeling that the impunity with which Prigozhin’s enormous defiance has been left may have an impact on the Putin regime. Also, in how it is seen from abroad, not only in the West, but from allies such as China or India.

The agreement with Prigozhin “is a short-term solution, not a long-term solution,” says the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, which highlights that the Kremlin now faces a “deeply unstable balance.” “The Prigozhin rebellion exposed serious weaknesses in the Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry,” ISW notes in a report.

Prigozhin’s rebellion, Lukashenko’s mediation to stop the military advance —which can be humiliating for Putin, especially for having assured certain benefits to the Belarusian, who has recently been highly dependent on the Kremlin— questions the traditional image of Putin as “guarantor of the stability of Russia. But it does not leave the head of the mercenaries in a good place either, who, although he has won the support of a relevant part of the citizenry with his criticism of the corruption of the Army, the bureaucracy and his “march for justice”, could hardly lead now. to the contractor company that has been instrumental in the offensive on Ukraine.

Russia, through various sources, has been quick to emphasize that Wagner’s armed rebellion has not affected the Kremlin forces deployed in Ukraine, but the mutiny has highlighted the lack of reserves in the rear areas. Also that Russia depends on inexperienced recruits to defend its borders, as was seen when Wagner’s convoys passed: those who protected them surrendered to them without putting up any kind of opposition. Mikhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, who assured on Saturday that he believes that the crisis would lead, in one way or another, to the end of the current power structure in Russia, believes that what happened, even though an end to the rebellion will have consequences such as the “destruction” of Wagner’s boss. “That order will be executed for sure,” Podoliak said on social media.

