From Tuesday, September 21, all restrictions on air traffic will be lifted between Russia and Belarus. Such the decision was made operational headquarters for the fight against COVID-19.

Thus, air traffic between the two countries, limited due to the spread of the coronavirus, will be fully restored.

Earlier, on September 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the lifting of restrictions on air traffic with Belarus.

In June, Russia increased the number of regular flights with Belarus to 10 per week. Since August 1, the Russian Federation has doubled the number of flights from Moscow to Minsk, and also increased their number from Sochi and Krasnodar.

In addition, from September 21, Russia will resume air traffic with four more countries – Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia.

On September 2, Moscow extended the suspension of flights to Tanzania until October 1. The decision was made against the background of the situation with the coronavirus in this country. Russia has limited air traffic with Tanzania since April 15.

On August 27, flights between Russia and the Dominican Republic, the Czech Republic and South Korea were resumed.

In total, the list of destinations where you can go by plane includes Switzerland, Egypt, UAE, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Japan, Ethiopia, Finland, Vietnam, India, Qatar, Greece, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, Venezuela, Syria , Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iceland, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain, Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Morocco, Croatia, Albania, Turkey, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Italy, North Macedonia, USA, Mauritius , Cuba, Seychelles, Maldives, Malta, Cyprus and Sri Lanka.

Travelers need to remember that, even though there are regular flights, each individual state sets its own rules of entry.