Saturday, March 23, 2024
Russia | Lesbian life in Russia has become a secret – Ekaterina lies at work that her spouse Darja is a man

March 23, 2024
Russia | Lesbian life in Russia has become a secret – Ekaterina lies at work that her spouse Darja is a man

Russian lesbian couples dream of weddings and children, but that requires moving abroad. Darja and Jekaterina have already exchanged rings, but at work you have to lie about your spouse being a man.

Moscow

Ekaterina has dated Daria with for almost six years, but at work he talks about his spouse “Dimana”.

Dima is an affectionate name from the Russian male name Dmitri. Actually, Ekaterina's spouse is a woman.

Jekaterina, 28, and Darja, 29, exchanged rings two years ago, which has raised questions at Jekaterina's workplace. They appear in the story under their first names for security reasons.

