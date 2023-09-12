Russia | Lehti: Russia will change suddenly and unexpectedly in the near future, says imprisoned opposition politician Kara-Murza

According to opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, in the near future there will be an opportunity to build a state operating on the principles of democracy in Russia.

By attacking In Ukraine, the Russian administration started a chain of events that will lead to further change. No one knows the exact time of the change or the exact circumstances, but it is only a matter of time, writes a Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza in american In The Washington Post.

The newspaper published an opinion piece written in Russian by Kara-Murza translated into English. According to the newspaper, the imprisoned opposition politician has probably been transferred to a prison in Siberia, but there is no definite information about his whereabouts.

Apparently Russian Kara-Murza, who criticized the war of aggression, was arrested in April last year. In April of the current year he was convicted 25 years in prison for treason, spreading false information about the Russian armed forces and connections to an undesirable organization.

Kara-Murza was held for a long time in a Moscow detention center, but on September 4, the authorities of the detention center said that he is no longer there.

Kara-Murzan According to Russia, political changes always happen unexpectedly. A sudden and unexpected change can also be expected now, he writes.

According to the opposition politician, this surprising change will open the possibility of building a democratic state in Russia.

According to Kara-Murza, the new government usually has only a few months, at best a year, to break ties with the totalitarian past and prevent its return. A fleeting opportunity is lost if it is not used correctly, writes Kara-Murza.

According to him, this happened in the 1990s. Now, in his opinion piece, he calls for a serious public debate on the subject, so that the same thing does not happen again in the near future.