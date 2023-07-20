CNN: Russia Withdraws Delegates From Istanbul Grain Deal Coordinating Center

Russian delegates left Istanbul grain deal coordinating center, TV channel reports CNN Turk with reference to sources in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Russia, which has withdrawn from the Grain Corridor initiative, has also withdrawn its staff from the Istanbul Joint Coordinating Center that manages the corridor.

The termination of the agreements on the Black Sea Grain Initiative became known on July 17. President Vladimir Putin said that in order to return to the agreement, it is necessary to fulfill the Russian part of the deal.