Helmi Krappitz

Russia withdraws troops from Ukrainian border. However, the exact number of soldiers remaining in Belarus remains unclear.

Kiev – Officially Belarus has no involvement in the war in Ukraine – but Russian troops were stationed on the Ukrainian border. However, according to the Ukrainian border guard, most of these units have now been withdrawn.

Despite the war in Ukraine: Russia is recalling its soldiers from Belarus

Russia has not replaced the relocated units, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian State Border Guard, on national television on Tuesday (October 31). He assured the citizens of Ukraine that the northern border with Belarus is absolutely safe.

The Ukrainian border guard has not detected any movements of Russian personnel or material. “We are actively monitoring the situation and assessing possible threats,” Demchenko said loudly The New Voice of Ukraine. “Our data suggests that this remaining group contains fewer than a thousand individuals.”

The exact number of soldiers stationed in Belarus remains uncertain. Previous reports from the Belarusian Independent Monitoring Project Hajun assessed the situation differently on October 16th. A few weeks ago it was assumed that there would be around 2,000 remaining soldiers.

According to Ukrainian border guards, Russia is said to have withdrawn most of its troops from Belarus. © IMAGO/Bulkin Sergey

Ukraine War: Russian military and Wagner Group in Belarus

The number of Russian forces has varied in recent months. After partial withdrawals, there were repeated rotations of the Russian military in Belarus in the summer, which also meant the return of soldiers. In addition, after a short-term uprising against Moscow in June, thousands of Wagner Group soldiers are said to have been temporarily relocated to Belarus Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. As a result, there has long been speculation in Ukraine that Russia wanted to involve its ally in Belarus in the war. However, there have recently been repeated reports that the Wagner militias may have already left the neighboring country.

At the same time, Russia continues to maintain a limited military presence in Belarus – consisting mainly of maintenance personnel in charge of Russian technical equipment in the country.

