Russia and China have big plans for developing bilateral cooperation. This was underlined by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, during the first meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on the sidelines of the G20 in India. “We have far-reaching plans for developing bilateral cooperation and, of course, a rich foreign policy agenda, given the role of Russia and China as a stabilizing factor in the system of international relations,” added Lavrov.