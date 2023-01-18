Russia | Lavrov: Russia will take measures at the borders if Finland joins NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ annual press conference about the results of Russian diplomacy in the past year.

Moscow/Helsinki

Russia will respond with “appropriate measures at the borders” if Finland joins the military alliance NATO, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday in Moscow.

On Wednesday, Lavrov held a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, which discussed the results of Russian diplomacy last year. Russian and international media were present at the event.

Lavrov spoke of “measures at the borders” when answering a question from an Icelandic radio journalist, in which the journalist brought up the President Sauli Niinistön New Year’s speech about the Russian threat.

According to Lavrov’s answer, Finland had friendly relations with Russia for a long time, but the rhetoric towards Moscow has changed rapidly. He continued that if Finland becomes a member of NATO, Russia will take “appropriate measures at the borders”.

Russia has said before that it will reciprocate if Finland joins NATO.

Finland and Sweden decided to apply for NATO membership after Russia attacked Ukraine last February. All NATO member countries except Turkey and Hungary have accepted Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Foreign minister Lavrov has organized a similar event every year except during the corona pandemic. HS followed the speech on site at the press center of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the end of last year, exceptionally, he did not hold his big annual speech and performance events.