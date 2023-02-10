Russia | Lavrov: Russia expects permission from Sudan for the Red Sea naval base

Russia agreed on a base with the ousted dictator of Sudan. The military administration in power has questioned the project.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday in Khartoum that Russia expects Sudanese lawmakers to allow the construction of a Russian naval base in the Red Sea port city of Port Sudan.

The news agency AFP and the news site report on it Middle East Eye.

Russia negotiated the base Sudan’s longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir with, but the project seemed to be watered down when he was ousted in 2019. Russia announced a 25-year project agreement based on an agreement with al-Bashir in December 2020, when Sudan had a civilian government. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in October 2021, and the military leadership commented that the agreement was being reconsidered.

“After all, this agreement has been concluded between our countries before, and it is just waiting to be legalized,” Lavrov said, according to Middle East Eye.

Lavrov has recently visited other African countries to strengthen their relations with countries that, like Western countries, have not clearly sided with Ukraine in the war.