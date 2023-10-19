Russia | Lavrov: Relations with North Korea advanced to a strategic level

Lavrov said that Russia greatly appreciates North Korea’s “unequivocal support” for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Russian of the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov according to the country’s relations with North Korea are at a new, strategic level, reports the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti.

Lavrov arrived on Wednesday for a visit to North Korea. According to Russian news agencies, Lavrov said that Russia, like North Korea, is concerned about the increased military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region.

According to Lavrov, the United States is bringing strategic infrastructure to the region, including nuclear elements. He did not specify what he meant by this.

Shortly after his arrival on Wednesday, Lavrov also said that Russia appreciates North Korea’s support for Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

“We greatly appreciate your principled, unequivocal support for Russia’s actions related to the military special operation in Ukraine,” Lavrov said, according to Ria.

Russia has called its war of aggression in Ukraine a military special operation.

Lavrov’s visit is believed to be a primer for the Russian president Vladimir Putin for an upcoming visit to North Korea.

The autocratic leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un met Putin in Russia last month. At that time, he invited Putin to visit North Korea, which Putin reportedly agreed to.

The United States said last Friday that a large amount of military equipment and ammunition has been sent from North Korea to Russia in recent weeks. Russia denied receiving weapons from North Korea.