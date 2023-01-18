Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov: “Ukraine’s peace proposals are absurd”

The plan Of peace in ten points proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is “absurd”. To tell the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a press conference in Moscow on Russian diplomatic activity in 2022, according to Tass: “Everything is piled up: food, energy and biological security, withdrawal of Russian troops, repentance of the Russian Federation, courts, sentences – said the minister – We are ready to respond to any serious (negotiating) proposal, but we see none“.

Ukraine, Russian Minister Lavrov: “Use like Hitler and Napoleon. Italy? It follows the position imposed by the EU”

And he has it for everyone, Lavrov; he has some for him Usewhich they would have subjugated Europe to be able to wage war on Moscow: “So like Napoleon mobilized almost all of Europe against the Russian Empire, like Hitler conquered part of the European countries and deployed them against the Soviet Union”, the United States “created a coalition with almost all European countries that are members of NATO and the EU”. He then added that the European Union has “lost its independence”, remaining “in the position of subordination” against the Atlantic Alliance. And it also has for Italyaccused of holding a position “imposed by the EU regarding the war in Ukraine, rather than reflecting the interests of the Italian people”.

Foreign Minister Lavrov: The West is trying to create discord between Russia and China”

Finally, it has some the entire West, guilty of expressly obstructing “relations” between Russia and “the People’s Republic of Chinawhich are certainly experiencing the best moments of their history”. “The data shouldn’t even be looked for, they are in the public domain: they are the strategies adopted by the United States, the security doctrines and the declarations between NATO and the European Union. Russia and China are directly listed as threats,” Lavrov said. In the West, Russia is considered “an immediate threat that they want to address as soon as possible”, and China – “the main, long-term, serious and systemic challenge”. he added.

