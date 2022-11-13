NATO has stopped declaring its defensive nature and now claims to play a leading role in the Asia-Pacific region. The Russian Foreign Minister told reporters Sergei Lavrov after his participation in the ASEAN summit, underway in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, according to reports from the Russian state news agency Tass.

“NATO – Lavrov said – is no longer claiming to be a purely defensive alliance. It was defensive when the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact existed. Since neither the Warsaw Pact nor the Soviet Union exist anymore, it is not clear who they should defend against: they have repeatedly moved this line of defense close to our borders and now at the Madrid Summit this summer they announced that they have a global responsibility and that the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and that of the Asia-Pacific region are indivisible ” , added the minister. “That is, in effect, claim they will play a prominent role here and the so-called line of defense has already been moved to the South China Sea“, Lavrov added.

The head of Russian diplomacy drew attention to the militarization trend of the region by combining the efforts of the local allies of the United States – Australia, New Zealand, Japan, with the expansion of the NATO presence.

“No collective decisions have been made today, because the United States and its Western partners have insisted on absolutely unacceptable language regarding the situation in and around Ukraine,” said the minister.

Attending Lavrov’s speech, an American delegation led by President Joe Biden. The photo of the event was posted on the Telegram channel by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. An image showing the US delegation together with Biden, sitting in the hall during the Russian minister’s speech. This was reported by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. The summit, as Zakharova pointed out, started late because they waited for Biden for half an hour.