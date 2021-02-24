Russia Lavrov: A pandemic is an excuse for Western countries to put pressure on countries they don’t like

The Russian foreign minister claimed at the UN that the West was working to weaken the countries around Russia.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at the UN Human Rights Council General Assembly on Wednesday accused Western countries of using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to put pressure on countries they do not like.

The West is working to weaken all the countries around Russia, Lavrov told the news agency Tassin by.

According to Lavrov, Western leadership does not take into account the detrimental effects of sanctions on human rights during a pandemic.

“Calls from the UN Secretary-General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to suspend unilateral sanctions on the supply of food, medicine and equipment needed to fight the coronavirus and similar financial transactions have been ignored,” Lavrov commented.

Lavrov pointed out that the pandemic has caused considerable damage to the social and economic base of many countries. He also recalled that as a result of the pandemic, the collapse of the world economy has led to a significant increase in unemployment and exacerbated social vulnerability.

“Inequality in the development of individual countries and regions is growing. … We should focus on these problems and work together to find ways to solve them, ”Lavrov said.