Russia’s Gazprom threatened to cut gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine next week, as cold weather pushes European countries to start stockpiling gas.
The route through Ukraine remains the last remaining pipeline carrying Russian gas to western Europe, after Moscow has gradually cut back supplies to the continent since the crisis in Ukraine.
And media reported that the Russian company Gazprom said, through its channel on the “Telegram” application, that some of the gas supplies scheduled to be transferred to Moldova are being kept in Ukraine.
And Gazprom warned that it will reduce supplies, starting from November 28, equivalent to the amount of gas that does not reach customers in Moldova. It has also reduced, already significantly, the use of the overland route for further gas transfers to Europe.
