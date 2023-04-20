Russia’s Ministry of Defense has launched a new military recruitment campaign which, in a short video focused on the stories of three characters, makes a plea for “masculinity”.

“You are a male. Behave like one,” the video asserts after introducing a security guard, a taxi driver and a gym instructor who imagine themselves wearing military uniforms.

“Is this the kind of advocate you dreamed of becoming?” asks the ad in the opening seconds, showing the guard holding a metal detector at the entrance to a supermarket.

The video also asks, “Is this where your strength lies?” as it shows a gym instructor helping a student do weight exercises.

“Was this the path you wanted to choose?”, the video asks while the taxi driver assists a customer.

Finally, the video shows the three young men already in uniform, equipped and armed, marching in slow motion through the fog, and calls on Russians to serve by announcing salaries above 204,000 rubles a month (about 12,600 reais).

Although they have denied that there are plans to announce new mobilizations after the one held in September last year, which called up more than 300,000 reservists, the Russian authorities maintain their usual recruitment campaigns for military service.

The partial mobilization in September, aimed at supporting the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, provoked a massive exodus of young people of military age who did not want to get involved in the war.

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree for 147,000 Russians to complete mandatory military service between April 1 and July 15, 12,500 more than in 2022.

The decree, posted on the Russian government’s legal information portal, states that Russians between the ages of 18 and 27 will be drafted.