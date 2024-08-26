The attack was the largest since the start of the war in February 2022, and affected 15 regions; at least 6 people died

Russia carried out a large-scale airstrike against Ukraine in the early hours of Monday morning (August 26, 2024). The offensive was the largest since the start of the war in February 2022. The Russian government used 236 missiles and drones and hit 15 Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk.

The attack was marked by the diversity of weapons used, including cruise missiles and suicide drones. The main target was the country’s energy system. At least 6 people died. According to the Kiev Air Force, were shot down 102 of 127 missiles, plus 99 of 109 drones.

The offensive also hit civilian infrastructure and caused power and water outages in several regions. In response, Zelensky mentioned the possibility of deploying F-16 fighter jets and called for more air defense support from Western allies.

“The US, UK, France and our other partners have the power to help us stop this terror. The time for decisive action is now.”, he said the Ukrainian president.

The offensive comes amid heightened tensions, shortly after Ukraine celebrated its independence from the Soviet Union on Saturday (August 24). The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the attack and declared having used precision weapons against at least 3 gas compression plants and electrical substations.

The Kremlin did not link the bombing to the capture of Kursk. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov he said that Moscow’s response is yet to come.

The Ukrainian incursion into Kursk was carried out on August 6. Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi says Kiev controls about 1,000 square kilometers of the city. Ukraine also carried out an attack on Moscow on August 21, the largest on the Russian capital since the beginning of the conflict. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 11 drones were intercepted in the region.