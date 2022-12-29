On the eve of the celebrations to receive the new year, Russia has launched a shower of missiles on Ukraine on Thursday. The sounds of the explosions have reverberated since shortly after dawn in towns and cities across the country. The attack, with 69 cruise missiles and bomb drones, according to the kyiv government, is one of the largest in the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, and has been directed primarily against the country’s energy infrastructure. Since temperatures began to drop, Russia has been keen to attack power plants. It has been the tenth bombardment against strategic installations since September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold to break the resistance of a population enduring a war that has entered its eleventh month. When the first rays of the sun began to emerge in kyiv, the hum of missiles and a gray trail crossed the sky. Anti-aircraft alarms had alerted almost an hour before that the capital, like the entire country, was under missile attack alert. Moscow has fired this Thursday 16 on the Ukrainian capital. All have been intercepted by anti-aircraft defenses, according to the authorities. However, remains of projectiles have hit two houses, a playground and a factory and have injured three people, including a 14-year-old teenager, according to the mayor’s office.

Ukrainian air defenses have intercepted 54 of the 69 missiles the Kremlin has fired into Ukraine. The attacks this Thursday, however, have hit one of the energy infrastructures in the city of Kherson, in northeastern Ukraine, and have killed one person and injured another. The rain of bombings has left more than 90% of Lviv without electricity, according to the mayor’s office of this city in the west of the country, which has also warned of serious water cuts. In kyiv, 40% of homes have been left in the dark, according to its mayor, Vitali Klitschko, who recommended that the population stock up on water and keep mobile phones and other devices with charged batteries, waiting for what might come.

In the city of Odessa, on the Black Sea, where local authorities yesterday removed a statue of the Russian Empress Catherine the Great, as another step towards the “de-Russification” and “de-imperialization” of the country, there have also been significant blackouts. . In the port city, considered the pearl of the Black Sea and long coveted by Russian imperialism, air defenses intercepted 21 missiles, according to authorities. Several buildings, a power line and a gas pipeline have been damaged in a shelling on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhia, in the center-south of the country, according to the governor, Oleksandr Staruj. In Kherson (south), recovered by Ukraine in November after months of Russian occupation, a missile has hit a medical center, according to local authorities. There are two injured. “They dream that the Ukrainians will celebrate the new year in the dark and cold. But they cannot defeat the Ukrainian people,” the Defense Ministry said on social media.

Russia, which in recent days has disdained Ukraine’s proposal for dialogue, based on a decalogue that establishes the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of the country’s territorial sovereignty, the return of prisoners or the payment of reparations, mocked the attacks early in the morning. Without further comment, the Russian Defense Ministry posted on its Telegram channel a photograph of a missile launch and the phrase: “The Kalibrs will never stop,” referring to the Kalibr missiles used by Russian forces.

The Kremlin troops have launched the large-scale attack on Ukraine from at least two ships and 13 strategic bombers, from which they have fired cruise missiles, according to the leadership of the Ukrainian Air Force. Shortly before the barrage of missiles, Moscow sent swarms of drone bombs, mostly Iranian-made aircraft, with which Russia seeks to distract anti-aircraft defenses before unloading the barrage of missiles. This Thursday, the buzz of a swarm of at least 13 Iranian Shahed-136 drones has flooded the skies over the city of Kharkiv; 11 of them have been shot down, according to authorities. In Dnipro, in the center of the country, a strategic city, a communications hub and an important logistics center, anti-aircraft defenses have shot down five drones, which have been followed by a trail of missiles. Ukraine’s southern command has warned that three Russian missile ships are in a combat position in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, had warned a few days ago that Russia was preparing another large-scale bombing during the festivities. “With the arrival of the Christmas season, Russian terrorists may be active again,” he said a few days ago. “They despise Christian values ​​and any value in general,” he added.

The massive bombings this Thursday come a few days after a drone hit a strategic Russian air base, from which Moscow has launched bombardments against vital Ukrainian infrastructure, in an attack that killed at least three Kremlin soldiers and has put exposed new cracks in Russian anti-aircraft defenses and in the design of the invasion. That attack was the second carried out by drone against the same Engels base, in the Saratov region. As in previous incursions, the Ukrainian government maintains cryptic language about the drone attack: they do not directly attribute it to it, but have pointed out that it was a consequence of the Kremlin war. This Thursday, the governor of Saratov, Roman Busargin, assured that the Russian air defenses shot down another drone on Thursday near the city of Engels, which caused damage to a car and a garage but caused no injuries.

