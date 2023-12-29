Rain of missiles and drones. Large explosions and the rumbling of windows have woken up many inhabitants of Dnipro and other large cities in Ukraine this Friday, forcing them to seek shelter, when 674 days of war have passed. This morning, Russia launched a massive attack combined with drones and various types of missiles against hospitals, schools, factories, shopping centers, apartments and warehouses in kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Dnipro; large towns far from the front line of battle where citizens have settled into a new normal. The attack, which Kiev calls the largest of its kind since the Kremlin launched the full-scale invasion, comes three days after Ukraine destroyed a Russian warship in the occupied port of Feodosia in Crimea, another major blow to the Russian navy. There are at least 16 dead and dozens injured throughout the country. President Volodymyr Zelensky has put the number of missiles launched by Moscow on Ukrainian territory at 110, in addition to drones. In total, 150 projectiles. Air defenses have intercepted most of them, according to the president.

Following the wave of attacks, Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, has reported that an “unidentified aerial object” has entered its airspace from the side of the border with Ukraine. “From the moment he crossed the border until the signal disappeared, he was observed by the radars of the air defense system,” the Polish Army Operational Command said on social media. Warsaw has mobilized forces and resources following the event and authorities are searching for the object in southeastern Poland, according to local media. In November 2022, a Ukrainian air defense missile trying to intercept a Russian attack fell in Poland and killed two people in the town of Przewodów.

The Kremlin has hit Ukrainian territory for several hours with hypersonic, cruise and ballistic missiles, including the X-22, which are extremely difficult to intercept, according to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat on television. Ukraine. “We have never seen so many places attacked simultaneously,” added Ihnat. If Zelensky's account is confirmed, this Friday's bombing of six large cities would be the largest of its kind since Russia launched the large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The previous most powerful was recorded in November 2022, when Moscow forces launched 96 missiles on Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Russia has targeted civilian and essential infrastructure.

In Dnipro, one of the bombings damaged a shopping center, several apartment blocks and houses, and a maternity hospital. In the hospital, almost all the windows have been broken. The women and the health workers had taken refuge in the basement. In the courtyard of one of those damaged apartment blocks, near the shopping center, the authorities have set up a small tent where neighbors gather. It is a particularly gray morning. Liudmila Sergueyeva, 68, huddles in her gray coat and waits to inform the tent staff that her apartment is one of the affected ones. “There is no more glass, everything is broken,” she laments. She says that she was preparing to receive her daughter and her three grandchildren this afternoon, to celebrate the New Year. “Now what are we going to do,” she says. The Kremlin's bombing of this city in central Ukraine, a major communications hub and vital for logistics, has killed five people and injured more than twenty, according to the mayor's office.

This Friday's Russian attack has covered almost all of Ukraine, from Kharkiv – before the large-scale war, the second most populated Ukrainian city – in the east and less than 40 kilometers from Russia, to Lviv in the west, 70 kilometers away. kilometers from Poland. In Kharkiv, the attack has caused damage to a hospital and several residential buildings, according to the local government.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

One of the buildings affected by the Russian attack on Dnipro, this Friday. ARSEN DZODZAIEV (EFE)

In kyiv, the capital, seven people have been injured by the remains of projectiles intercepted by the Ukrainian air defense, according to the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, who assures that there are three people trapped in the rubble of a warehouse affected by the bombing. Klitschko has claimed on his Telegram channel that a metro station that acted as a bomb shelter has also been attacked.

In Lviv, very far from the front and considered one of the safest cities, one person has died and several are injured as a result of the attacks this morning, according to local authorities. In the port city of Odessa, there have been two deaths and at least 15 injuries, including children, as a result of the bombings, which have affected residential buildings.

Ukraine has greatly improved its air defenses recently thanks to Western help, but there are still gaps. Above all vulnerable to the combined barrage of missiles and drones. This Friday's Russian attack comes when the invaded country is preparing to celebrate the new year, one of the great traditional celebrations, almost more important than Christmas. It also comes after the destruction of the Russian landing ship by a Ukrainian air offensive. Novocherkasskin occupied Crimea, the umpteenth blow to the Russian navy, and one day after the United States approved another military aid package to Kiev for about 200 million euros with air defense material, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.

That package from Washington is the last available for Ukraine until Congress approves more, something that is not easy, since talks to approve more aid are on hold. Progress seems stalled on the battlefield and the war has become a struggle for position after the Ukrainian counteroffensive failed to achieve its desired objectives.

While waiting to receive more military aid from its allies, the Zelensky government has warned the US and the EU that if it does not receive the promised funds, it could be forced to stop paying two million civil servants and more than a million people who receive social benefits, as EL PAÍS reported. kyiv is also demanding a new donor conference.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_