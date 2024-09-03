At least 41 people have been killed and 180 others injured in a Russian attack involving two ballistic missiles that hit an educational institution and a hospital in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

“People were trapped under the rubble. Many were saved. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, many people were killed. At the moment we know of 41 dead. My condolences to all the families and loved ones,” Zelensky wrote about the attack, one of the deadliest since the beginning of the war.

According to the Ukrainian president, the missiles hit “an educational institution and a nearby clinic” and partially destroyed a building of the Poltava Institute of Communications.

Shortly after the massacre was announced, the Facebook page of the Poltava Military Institute of Communications updated its wall with a photograph of a lit candle, which was immediately responded to by dozens of users with messages of condolence.

Zelensky has ordered a “full” investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, the ballistic missiles fell at the impact site almost immediately after the anti-aircraft alarms sounded, so people who were there did not have time to take shelter in basements or anti-aircraft bunkers.

Meanwhile, the pro-war Russian Telegram channel Rybar claims that dozens of Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the attack, including “highly valued specialists in communications and electronic warfare.”