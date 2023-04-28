Ukrainian authorities reported on Friday nightly Russian attacks on kyiv and other cities, which killed at least six people and forced the activation of anti-aircraft defense in the capital. Volodímir Zelenski has condemned what happened in a message shared on social networks: “We will not forget any crime.”

In kyiv, Ukrainian forces shot down 11 cruise missiles fired from strategic bombers, as well as two drones, causing no casualties or significant damage. In contrast, in Dnipro, a large city in the center-east of the country, the attack caused two deaths, according to its mayor Boris Filatov.

Rockets “again killed civilians in Dnipro. A young woman and a three-year-old boy died,” the mayor said on Telegram. In Uman, a city of about 80,000 people in the center of the country, a residential building collapsed, according to videos published by Ukrainian media showing a mountain of rubble. «An enemy missile hit a residential property. The information about the victims is in the process of being clarified,” said Zoya Vovk, spokeswoman for the regional police, on Telegram.

The regional governor, Igor Taburets, pointed out that the city received two cruise missiles, one of them against a residential building and another against a warehouse. “We have five injured, they are in the hospital,” he said on Telegram.

The fall of some debris on kyiv caused the cut of a power line and damage to a road, authorities said. “No civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructures were reported” in the capital, the head of Kiev’s air defense forces, Serguiy Popko, was quoted as saying by the local administration.

While Russia has regularly shelled Ukrainian cities and infrastructure this past winter, mass attacks have become more sporadic in recent months. It is the first massive missile attack on the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of March.

During the boreal winter, the Russian attacks focused on the basic infrastructure and caused frequent cuts in the supply of electricity and running water. Ukraine has been bolstered in recent months with shipments of Western air defense equipment crucial to the country’s war effort. In April, it received sophisticated American Patriot systems.

Its capital was targeted last week by an attack by 12 Iranian-made drones, eight of which were shot down. The action caused no casualties. After 14 months of war, the main fighting is currently taking place in the east of the country for control of the industrial region of Donbas and, especially, for the city of Bakhmut, almost completely destroyed. Ukraine says it has been preparing for months a confra-offensive to expel Russian forces from the territories they occupy in the east and south of the country.