Three missiles hit a critical infrastructure object in the Lviv region during the overnight attack in which Russia launched 36 missiles against targets in western, northern and southern Ukraine.

(Also: Cruel images of the war: Russian soldiers, harassed by drones in Ukraine)

According to a Telegram message from the head of the region’s military administration, Maksym Kozystkyi, the damaged infrastructure object it does not play any role in guaranteeing electricity supply in the region.

So far no details have been revealed about the location of the attack in Lviv. Kozystkyi noted that a fire broke out after the attack and was quickly extinguished.

No casualties reported as the employees were at the shelter at the time of the attack.

A wall of a nearby store collapsed, the blast leaving a crater at the impact site. The governor urged residents of the area to believe in the Ukrainian armed forces and respect air alarm notices.

(Also: Who are the 94 exiles that Nicaragua stripped of their nationality?)

The attack apparently had little impact on daily life in the city of Lviv, where the power supply has not been interrupted and once again no power outages are expected during the day.

Commuting workers have filled the streets as usual and public transport runs without interruption.

Missiles are seen in the sky of Kyiv

Missile attacks don’t stop

Russian missile and drone attacks, aimed at disrupting the country’s economy and damaging morale have become an unwanted part of the routinesince residents have to carry on with their day to day despite the danger.

Total, Russia launched 36 missiles, including twelve cruise missiles from the aireight Kalibr cruise missiles from the sea, twelve airborne anti-ship cruise missiles, three guided airborne missiles and one “Onyx” anti-ship rocket, according to a statement by Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 16 missiles, according to Zaluzhnyi. The head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, reported that the Russians “have somewhat changed their tactics.”

(We recommend: A 16-year-old girl is found dead, bled to death: they accuse a teacher of inducing an abortion)

According to him, they carry out active reconnaissance and use “false targets”. According to the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, Russia launched cheap hot air balloons over the territory of Ukraine in the days before the attack to exhaust the anti-aircraft defenses of the invaded country, which identify them as air targets.

The Air Force statement stressed on Thursday that Ukraine currently lacks the means to shoot down Kh-22 missiles, which follow a ballistic trajectory.

A Kh-22 missile used by Russia was the one that hit a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, killing at least 46 people.

EFE