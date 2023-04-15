Home page politics

From: Teresa Toth, Nail Akkoyun, and Christoph Gschoßmann

Several explosions occur in Sumy Oblast. Eight people are killed in a rocket attack in Sloviansk. The Ukraine war in the news ticker.

Update from April 15, 7:30 a.m.: Power outages occur in the Cherson region as a result of Russian attacks and looting. “Russian invaders continue to plunder the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine,” the Armed Forces General Staff wrote on Facebook. Among other things, damaged power transformers would have led to power outages.

Update from April 15, 6:20 a.m.: The military administration of the Sumy region reported on Telegram that Russian troops attacked the Seredyna-Buda commune. Several residential buildings and vehicles were damaged by mortar impacts. Despite several explosions, no fatalities or injuries have been reported so far.

Houses destroyed by Russian shelling in the city of Sumy. (Archive photo) © Anna Voitenko/Imago

Ukraine war: Death toll rises after rocket hits Sloviansk

Update from April 14, 10:54 p.m.: When a Russian missile hit a residential area in the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the death toll has risen to eight, according to official figures. In addition, there were more than 20 wounded, the police in the Donetsk region said on Friday evening. Children are also among the victims. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed his condolences in a video address. This week there was “not a single hour without Russian murders and terror,” said Zelenskyj.

The death toll could still rise. The rescue work is not yet complete. Military Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko had previously reported the destruction of several high-rise buildings. The information could not initially be verified by an independent party.

New mobilization? Putin simplifies conscription of Russian soldiers

Update from April 14, 9:29 p.m.: In Russia, men can be more easily drafted into the military with immediate effect. President Vladimir Putin signed the necessary amendments to the law on Friday. The regulations, which are causing great uncertainty among the population, came into force. In the future, notices of convocation no longer have to be handed over in person, but can be sent electronically. Conscripts registered online are not allowed to leave Russia until they are presented to the army.

The parliament in Moscow passed the law in a lightning vote on Wednesday. Some MPs complained that they had not had time to properly read the more than 50 pages of legislation. Many Russians fear that masses of men will again be drafted for the war against Ukraine, which will soon last 14 months. The Kremlin denied such plans.

Biden: Take additional measures to protect sensitive measures

Update from April 14, 8:00 p.m.: After the arrest in the data leak scandal, US President Joe Biden instructed the military and secret services to take additional measures to protect sensitive information. Biden announced on Friday that the dissemination of information about national defense should be further restricted. One is still in the process of determining the content value of the secret documents published on the Internet. The USA coordinated closely with partners and allies. Biden commended law enforcement for “acting swiftly.”

Rocket attack in eastern Ukraine: At least five people killed in Ukraine war

Update from April 14, 7:19 p.m.: At least five people have been killed in a rocket attack in Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. At least 15 were injured. An S-300 missile damaged five apartment buildings and five private homes. Seven people are being searched for in the rubble.

Killed up to 95 percent of elite Russian fighters? Spetsnaz are supposed to capture Selenskyj in the Ukraine war

Update from April 14, 6:40 p.m.: Were up to 95 percent of elite Russian fighters killed in the Ukraine war? This writes the Washington Post and cites American military estimates and experts, as well as satellite imagery that surfaced among documents leaked by the Pentagon. Russian military commanders therefore often used special forces brigades as ordinary infantrymen in the first months after the invasion. As a result, elite units, which take at least four years to train, were almost completely defeated. Typically, Spetsnaz operatives are assigned high-risk undercover missions — including an “obvious” order to kidnap Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The high losses in the Ukraine war have deprived the Russian army of the possibility of special operations, for which such units are intended. It could be about a decade before Russia actually rebuilds combat-ready units, Pentagon documents show. It states: Of the five separate Russian special operations brigades that returned from combat operations in Ukraine in late summer 2022, all but one unit suffered significant casualties.

More and more Chinese components in Russian weapon systems: Russia relies on China in the Ukraine war

Update from April 14, 5:48 p.m.: According to Ukraine, more and more Chinese components are found in Russian weapon systems. The composition of weapons seized on the battlefield has changed, government adviser Wladyslaw Vlasiuk told the news agency Reuters via video link regarding the development of the Ukraine war. “The trend is now towards fewer components from Western production, but more components – not difficult to guess which country,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser on sanctions policy. “Of course China.”

Ukraine war: Belarus threatens West with nuclear weapons

Update from April 14, 2:55 p.m.: The Defense Minister of Belarus threatened to deploy strategic nuclear weapons during an unannounced maneuver by the Belarusian army. “If necessary, we will also have strategic nuclear weapons. We are already dealing with the preparation of existing launch pads,” said Viktor Chrenin, according to media reports, at a military training area. If the West’s hostile rhetoric in the Ukraine war continues, that will be “the next step,” the general said. Belarus itself has no nuclear weapons. At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in the former Soviet republic.

Ukraine war: Putin continues Bachmut battle despite heavy losses – and sends “his most professional units”

Update from April 14, 1:15 p.m.: Kiev has again indicated that retaking the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea will remain a key goal of the Ukrainian war effort in the Ukraine war. “Crimea is the territory of Ukraine and we will test and use there all weapons that are not prohibited by international laws that will help liberate our territories,” tweeted Oleksiy Danilov, the head of its National Security and Defense Council.

Ukraine War: Russia places Pacific Fleet on high alert

Update from April 14, 11:45 a.m.: Russia has put its Pacific Fleet on high alert. This happened as part of a surprise inspection, state media report, citing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The main goal is to increase the capabilities of the armed forces to be able to ward off attacks coming from the sea. Defense against an attempted enemy landing on the southern Kuril Islands and the island of Sakhalin is being trained during a military exercise, explained Shoigu. According to Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov, the maneuver will be carried out in three stages – from mobilizing the troops and leaving the ships to simulated combat operations.

Update from April 14, 10:55 am: According to British intelligence services, the Ukrainian defenses are still holding the western districts of the heavily contested city of Bakhmut. In the past 48 hours, however, she had been exposed to “particularly heavy Russian artillery fire”, as the Ministry of Defense in London announced in view of the Ukraine war. The reason for this is that the armed forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian mercenary group Wagner cooperate better.

According to the British secret services, the Ukrainian armed forces are facing significant supply problems in the Ukraine war. However, they would have withdrawn in an orderly manner from positions that they had to give up. In the center of the city, Wagner assault groups continued to conduct the main advance, while Russian airborne troops relieved some Wagner units securing the operation’s northern and southern flanks, sources said.

Ukraine War: Russian attacks focus on Bakhmut

First report from April 14th: KIEV – Fighting continues in many regions of Ukraine. According to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces repelled a total of 49 attacks on Thursday (April 13). “The enemy does not give up their plans to occupy our territory, despite significant losses,” the Ukrainian General Staff said. In addition to fighting in Lyman, Avdiivka and Marjinka, the strategically important city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine is the focus of Russian attacks.

“Most of the enemy attacks take place in the Bakhmut sector,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Hannah Malyar wrote on Telegram. “The enemy is using its most professional units there and is making considerable use of artillery and aircraft.” So far, the Ukrainian armed forces have managed to repel the attacks in most areas. According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian air force also carried out three attacks on Russian troop concentrations.

Ukraine War: Military leadership continues to prepare for offensive

The military leadership continues to prepare for an offensive against the Russian attackers. She is developing her plan according to the situation at the front, Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov said on Ukrainian national television. “Everything will be decided at the last moment, when the final decisions will be made,” Danilov stressed on Thursday.

The Ukrainian military had previously downplayed the damage caused by the “Ukraine Leaks”, through which information on arms deliveries and assessments of the war were made public. In this context, the US Federal Police FBI arrested a 21-year-old member of the US military in North Dighton, Massachusetts, who is said to have published the documents on the war in Ukraine on the Internet. (tt/nak/dpa)