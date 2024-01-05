You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Volunteers remove debris in Ukraine.
The attacks also reached areas where units of the Ukrainian Forces were located.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported today in its weekly report that over the last seven days it launched 41 combined strikes with high-precision weapons and a massive attack on targets of the Ukrainian military industry.
“Between December 30, 2023 and January 5 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces launched 41 combined and one massive attack with high-precision weapons and drones against command posts, targets of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, military airfields , arsenals and fuel warehouses,” indicated the military department.
In addition, Defense noted that the attacks also reached “areas where units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nationalist units and foreign mercenaries are located.” “All designated objectives were achieved,” the ministry said.
Faced with the stalemate on the front line, both sides intensify attacks against the enemy rearguards. In recent days, Ukraine has bombed several Russian border regions, in particular the city of Belgorod, causing material damage.
In addition, kyiv maintains pressure on the annexed Crimean peninsula, against which it launched thirty drones this morning.
