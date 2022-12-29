Russia launched more than 120 missiles on Ukraine on Thursday, according to Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President. “29.12.22: All over Ukraine more than 120 missiles fired by the ‘evil Russian world’ to destroy critical infrastructure and mass kill civilians,” Podolyak wrote in a Twitter message picked up by the Ukrinform agency.

(You may be interested: Could the end of anti-covid measures in China generate new variants of the virus?)

(Be sure to read: Video: the amazing images of frozen Niagara Falls)

He added that he was “waiting for other suggestions from the ‘peacekeepers’ on the ‘peaceful settlement, the guarantees of security for Russia“.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported a new wave of attacks by Russian troops from various directions with cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships.

“After the night attack of the kamikaze drones, the enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships. In addition, there is a high activity of the occupiers’ tactical aviation,” the message reads. the air force, reproduced by the Ukrinform news agency.

(Read also: Russia: the countries that Putin prohibited from selling oil from 2023)

According to the air force statement, the Ukrainian army carries out defensive work on the entire territory of the country. Meanwhile, the head of the military administration of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, reported in a message on Telegram of the downing by the Ukrainian army of five Russian missiles over the Black Sea.

“We shot down three missiles over the sea,” he reported at first, to later add “another two fewer.”

(Also read: Photos of the deadly storm of the century that froze the US: 50 dead)

EFE