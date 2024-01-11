Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

After almost two years of aggressive war, Russia is once again bombarding Ukraine particularly heavily with missiles. The news ticker about the war in Ukraine.

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from January 11th, 8:15 a.m: Russia's anti-aircraft defense says it has shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian territory. The drones were intercepted early in the morning over the Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Communications regarding the drone incidents could not be independently verified. There were initially no reports of possible damage or casualties dpa news agency communicates.

Ukraine War: Heavy Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv

First report: Kiev – The authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have again reported serious Russian rocket attacks. Shortly after the shelling on Wednesday evening, at least nine people were reported injured. The Russian army attacked with repurposed S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, Kharkiv military governor Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram. A civilian object was damaged. He initially did not give any further details. In addition to Kharkiv, shelling was also reported in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions in the evening.

Rescue workers on duty after a Russian rocket attack on the center of Kharkiv. (Archive photo December 2023) © dpa/ukrin

After almost two years of aggressive war, Russia is currently bombing its neighboring country particularly heavily with rockets, cruise missiles and combat drones. Kharkiv, which is only around 30 kilometers from the border with Russia, is often affected by this. Just before the New Year, the city was shaken by a particularly serious attack in which dozens of people were injured.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj asks for more anti-aircraft defense

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called for more weapons aid in Lithuania – on his first foreign visit this year – to fend off the bombings. “Air defense systems are number one among the things we lack,” he said in Vilnius after a meeting with his colleague Gitanas Nauseda. According to Zelensky, Russia fired at least 500 rockets, cruise missiles and drones into Ukraine over the new year. 70 percent of them were intercepted, he said. Nevertheless, there were dozens of deaths and injuries as well as extensive damage in Ukraine.

NATO states promise further help for the Ukraine war

The NATO-Ukraine Council, founded in 2023, also met in Brussels on Wednesday because of the particularly massive Russian air strikes. The defense alliance said that numerous allies had outlined plans for the provision of additional capabilities. It's about support worth billions of euros. What was specifically promised remained unclear at first. However, NATO cited the planned provision of additional air defense systems as an example of aid commitments. (Editor with agency material)