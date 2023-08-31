Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

In the course of the counter-offensive, Ukraine is making slow progress. Meanwhile, Russia is relying on a new wave of drones and missiles – also in Kiev.

KIEV – Nothing is really certain in the Ukraine war. And so the various reports from Moscow and Kiev should always be treated with caution. Because in this state of emergency, which has prevailed for a year and a half in the largest country in Europe in terms of area, the statements made by both sides cannot be independently checked anyway.

Consequently, observers also speculate diligently. So also about the violent rocket attacks by Russia on Wednesday. The question is: was it a reaction to recent Ukrainian successes in the counteroffensive? Revenge, so to speak, for the conquest of the strategically important town of Robotyne in Zaporizhia Oblast? By overcoming the Russian defense line there, the troops from Kiev think they are on the best way to the Sea of ​​Azov.

War in Ukraine repeatedly reaches Kiev: dead and injured in rocket attacks from Russia

In any case, the consequences of the alleged Russian response were devastating. According to Ukrainian sources, at least six civilians were killed and fifteen others were injured. The troops commanded by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are said to have attacked several regions with cruise missiles, drones and artillery. Including Kyiv.

As Sergei Popko, head of the Kiev military administration, wrote on Telegram, the capital “has not experienced such a strong attack since the spring”. At least two people were killed and six others were injured in Kiev and the surrounding region, according to prosecutors. Popko further reported a “massive, combined attack with drones and rockets” flying towards the city from different directions.

Rocket remains: The traces of the attacks can also be seen on this pedestrian and bicycle path. © IMAGO/Oleh Tymoshenko

Ukraine War: Russian cruise missiles and drones intercepted by air defenses

In another post the military general said 28 cruise missiles and 15 of 16 drones had been intercepted by air defenses. In Kiev, among other things, an administration building and a commercial establishment caught fire. Three people died and at least eight were injured in the contested Donetsk region, which Russia illegally annexed last fall.

In addition, an 82-year-old died in the north-east of Ukraine, only about ten kilometers from the country of the aggressor, in Russian artillery fire, it is said. Three were injured after attacks in the Zaporizhia area, where more than 20 buildings are said to have been damaged.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there were also attacks by fighter jets, which are said to have destroyed six Ukrainian speedboats in the Black Sea. 50 members of Ukrainian special forces were therefore on board.

According to the state news agency RIA, after the wave of attacks, Sergey Lavrov’s house announced that several Ukrainian command and secret service targets had been successfully attacked.

Consequences of the Russian attack wave? This picture was taken near Kiev. © IMAGO/Tarasov Volodymyr/Ukrinform/ABACA

Attacks on Russia: Drone attacks apparently near the border

Meanwhile, Russian regions have also been hit by drones. A major attack on Pskov near the border with Estonia was reported. According to the city administration, the building of the investigative authority was damaged in Bryansk, not far from the Ukrainian border.

Six drones were shot down, according to the governor. In the neighboring Orlov region, a drone is said to have fallen on an empty fuel depot and exploded there. In addition, the media, citing eyewitnesses, reported explosions in the area of ​​a factory in the Tula region south of Moscow, which is known for its defense industry.

Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, was apparently also targeted. According to an employee of the administration there, a guided missile fell in the east of the peninsula near the town of Feodosiya. A power line was hit by parts of the cruise missile. (mg)