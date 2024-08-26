Monday, August 26, 2024, 10:05











Ukraine’s air defenses are in frenzy on Monday in response to a massive Russian attack involving long-range strategic bombers and drones. Missiles have hit kyiv like never before in recent months, although the armed deployment of the invading army has extended to fifteen regions of the country and dozens of towns such as Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Poltava, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyiy.

«The air alert continues. Air defence is in operation in the area outside Kiev. Stay in shelters until the air alert is sounded!» Serhiy Popko, a senior official in the Kiev regional administration, warned at 9 a.m. Thousands of citizens have been in shelters and metro stations since dawn.

Although the worst seems to be over, national media are reporting that there have been “explosions in many cities.” The bombings appear to have been directed in many cases against energy facilities in the country, and the government is already announcing the first power cuts. Three people have died in Zaporizhia, Lutsk and Dnipro, according to the authorities, who do not rule out more victims.

Up to 17 fighter-bombers may have been involved in the attack. The Ukrainian military detected 11 TU-95MS, the Soviet missile-carrying bear capable of travelling long distances with a large arsenal on board, in Russian airspace early this morning. It also spotted six other Tu-22M3 strategic bombers flying towards Ukrainian territory. Before that, the Kremlin military fired hundreds of explosive drones almost non-stop from 1 a.m. to almost 6 a.m.

kyiv has repelled many of these drones and has attempted to respond to the offensive by launching missiles and drones at Russian territory. A military airfield has reportedly been hit in this operation.