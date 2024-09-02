Moscow’s forces launched a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles against the Ukrainian capital on Monday, September 2, local authorities confirmed, as children returned to school after the summer holidays. In addition, the invading troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, where they claim to have taken the village of Skuchne. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin stresses that the incursion of the Kiev Army in the Kursk region has failed in its objective of stopping Moscow’s advance in the Donbass region.

