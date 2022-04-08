Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillmann, Lucas Maier

In the Ukraine war, events shifted to the east of the country. Moscow is to prepare a major offensive there. The news ticker.

+++ 12.45 p.m.: The President of Ukraine has reacted to the news of the Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk. According to the Kyiv Independent, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Russian monsters do not give up their methods. They lack the strength and courage to face us on the battlefield, so they attack the civilian population.” The rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk is said to have killed 39 people and wounded more than a thousand.

+++ 12.00 p.m.: According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia has completed preparations for an offensive in Donbass. This is reported by the news portal Kyiv Independent. The Russian armed forces are already trying to break through the defense lines in several places. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, Moscow has assembled thousands of tanks, planes and artillery for its offensive in the east.

A Ukrainian soldier jumps from a destroyed Russian tank. © Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Ukraine-News: Russia forcibly recruits men in occupied territories

Update from Friday, April 8th, 2022, 10.45 a.m.: Probably in order to be able to compensate for its own losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is said to have begun to recruit men in various cities in Ukraine under duress. That’s what the Telegraph reports. The British newspaper relies on reports from the cities of Mariupol, Donetsk and Wasylivka. The AFP news agency also reports rocket attacks by the Russian army from the city of Kramatorsk. A rocket is said to have hit the city’s train station in the east of the country. The authorities speak of 20 dead.

Ukraine News: Situation in the Ukraine War

First report from Friday, April 8th, 2022, 9 a.m.: Dmytrivka – They caused an outcry among the world population: the images of the Russian war crimes in Bucha near Kyiv. A video has now been made public that also suggests war crimes on the Ukrainian side. It is said to show the shooting of captured soldiers from Russia. This is reported by the Aljazeera news agency.

The video, verified by the New York Times, is said to have been taken about seven miles from Bucha, in the town of Dmytrivka. According to the newspaper, the dead soldiers are said to be wearing Russian military clothing and white armbands. In the Ukraine war, the Russian side mostly wears white armbands and the Ukrainian mostly blue armbands.

Ukraine News: Video allegedly shows murder of Russian soldiers

The video is said to show a wounded Russian soldier with a jacket over his head. A suspected pro-Ukrainian fighter is said to say later: “He’s still alive. Film this looter. Look, he’s still alive. He’s gasping for air.” Another soldier then fires twice at the wounded man, after a few steps he fires a third time. After the third shot, the Russian soldier remains motionless.

Three more dead soldiers are said to be visible in the background. One of them with his hands tied behind his back and a head wound, they are all lying in pools of blood. A military vehicle (BMD-2) also shown in the video indicates that the dead were a Russian paratrooper unit.

Ukraine News: Mercenaries could also have been shooting in the video

The video was already put online on Monday (04/04/2022). According to the New York Times, the filming soldiers can be assigned to the Ukrainian side by their blue armbands and national insignia.

In addition, several “Glory of the Ukraine” shouts* heard in the video. The shooting of prisoners is a war crime. Referring to the Ukrainian media, the news magazine Spiegel reports that the shooting soldiers could also belong to the so-called Georgian Legion.

Ukraine News: Paramilitary groups deployed at war

According to the information, the paramilitary group has been fighting on the side of Ukraine since 2014. Evan Hill, an employee of the New York Times, also writes on Twitter about a possible connection to Georgia.

Using software, he found a close match between one of the pro-Ukrainian soldiers in the video and a bodyguard of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. War crimes videos are becoming more and more common on the internet. So far, however, very few have been verified. (lm)