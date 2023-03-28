The Russian Ministry of Defense said today, Tuesday, that the Russian Navy launched anti-ship and hypersonic missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan.
And she added, through her account on Telegram, “In the waters of the Sea of Japan, ships of the Pacific Ocean Fleet fired Mosquito cruise missiles at an imaginary marine target.
“The target, which was about 100 kilometers away, was hit directly and successfully by two Mosquito cruise missiles.”
The missile, the B-270 Musket, is a supersonic, medium-range cruise missile of Soviet origin that can destroy a ship from a range of up to 120 km.
The missile launches come a week after two Russian strategic bombers, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours on a flight Moscow said was “scheduled”.
#Russia #launches #hypersonic #missiles #Sea #Japan
Leave a Reply