Luna-25 launch is scheduled for August 10; main objective will be to look for water

Russia is set to launch its 1st mission to the Moon in 47 years on Thursday (10.Aug.2023). The last time was in 1976. Luna-25 is an automatic station and is in the final stages of preparation for launch. Must conduct research on the Moon. The main task will be to look for water, said Lev Zeleny, scientific director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. RT, Russian state media. The work on the surface of the Moon should take a year.