The army added that “according to initial information, there were no injuries or damages as a result of the attack.”

The head of the military administration in Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram that up to 10 drones were destroyed as they approached the city, in the area surrounding the capital.

He added that full estimates of the scale of the attack will be announced later.

Sirens sounded in most parts of central and eastern Ukraine, warning of air strikes in the early hours of Monday morning.