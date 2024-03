Russian regime leader Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Kremlin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

With almost 90 missiles and more than 60 drones, the attack carried out by Russia in the early hours of this Friday (22) against several oblasts in Ukraine is the largest recently launched against the Ukrainian energy sector, according to the Energy Minister of the attacked country, German Galushchenko, on his social networks.

“The enemy is carrying out the largest recent attack on the Ukrainian energy industry,” Galushechenko wrote this morning.

The minister added that the Russian objective “is not just to harm, but to try to provoke a large-scale collapse of the country's energy system again.”

Galushchenko was referring to the campaign of massive Russian attacks against Ukrainian power and thermal plants that, since November 2022, have left millions of Ukrainians without electricity for weeks.

“Unfortunately, there were impacts on production infrastructure and transmission and distribution systems in several regions,” said the minister, detailing that the Russian projectiles cut one of the lines that supply electricity to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the largest in Europe and which is under the control of Russian occupation forces.

Galushchenko also reported power cuts in several regions of the country as a result of the attack. As she explained, workers in the electricity sector are working to restore supply as quickly as possible.

One of the affected areas is Kharkiv, in the northeast of the country, where authorities reported that the city was left without power.

In a message about the dawn attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the projectiles targeted power plants, transmission lines and a hydroelectric plant.

Zelensky had asked his allies this Thursday (21) for more air defense systems so that Ukraine is no longer vulnerable to Russian air attacks. (With EFE Agency)